    Irish tourist causes Rs 16 lakh in damages to historic lion statue in Brussels; video goes viral - WATCH

    An intoxicated Irish tourist caused significant damage to a recently restored lion statue in Brussels, Belgium, and was subsequently arrested, with the restoration project managers seeking compensation for the harm done to the heritage-listed artwork.

    Irish tourist causes Rs 16 lakh in damages to historic lion statue in Brussels; video goes viral - WATCH
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    An Irish tourist in Belgium found himself in hot water after causing substantial damage to a recently restored statue in Brussels, estimated at around $19,000 (Rs 15.83 lakh). According to reports from the New York Post, the tourist, who was allegedly intoxicated, was captured on video attempting to mount a lion statue situated at the Brussels Stock Exchange in Belgium. This statue, adorned with a man holding a torch, is one of two that had recently undergone restoration as part of a massive $150 million renovation project. During his descent from the statue, the tourist inadvertently broke off a section believed to be the torch.

    The unfortunate incident occurred just one day after the statue, known as The Bourse, had been reopened to the public. Local authorities swiftly intervened, arresting the tourist at a nearby fast-food restaurant. The tourist professed to being unaware of the extent of the damage he had caused.

    Nel Vandevennet, the project manager overseeing the restoration, emphasized the historical significance of the Brussels Stock Exchange building and its statues, which are listed as heritage items. Vandevennet expressed the desire to expedite the repair work but anticipated that it would likely take several weeks or even months to fully restore the damaged statue. He remarked, "The whole building has only just been restored to its former glory, including the two lions, which were in a bad way. We thought the sculptures would enjoy greater respect. We just think it's very sad this happened."

    According to reports from Nieuwsblad, authorities are reportedly pursuing compensation from the Irish tourist for the damage inflicted upon the statue.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 5:38 PM IST
