Who is Melanie Joly? The 'Queen of Controversy' now handling Canada's foreign affairs

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly finds herself embroiled in controversy yet again after accusing the Indian government of orchestrating the expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat. Her strong words alleging Indian involvement in a supposed hit job on Khalistani extremist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar have sparked a diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau initially leveled these accusations against the Indian government during his address to the House of Commons on Monday night. India has vehemently rejected these claims, deeming them "absurd and motivated." As tensions escalate in this diplomatic turmoil, let's delve into who is Melanie Joly?

Born on January 16, 1979, in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighborhood, Melanie Joly is the current Foreign Minister of Canada. Her father, Clément Joly, served as an accountant and held various roles within the Liberal Party, including the presidency of its finance committee in Quebec. He also managed the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority from 2002 to 2007.

Melanie Joly's stepmother Carole-Marie Allard works as a lawyer and journalist. She was elected as a Member of Parliament from Laval—East in 2000. Melanie Joly completed her education Bachelor of Law degree from Université de Montréal in 2001. The Foreign Minister of Canada also received a scholarship to study Magister Juris at Brasenose College, Oxford in 2003.

Melanie Joly also practiced law at Montreal's two influential law firms - Stikeman Elliott and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg. She also completed an internship at Radio Canada in 2007. The 44-year-old woman launched her political career by forming her party, Vrai changement pour Montréa in 2013. Melanie Joly ran for the post of mayor in Montreal.

However, the ambitious leader wanted to do something bigger and hence, she ran for the electoral district of Ahuntsic-Cartierville in 2015. Melanie Joly won the election under the banner of the Liberal Party of Canada. She has so far served as Minister of Economic Development, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages, and La Francophonie, as well as Minister of Canadian Heritage. But her most notable portfolio includes the Foreign Minister of Canada.