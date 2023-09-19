Tragedy strikes suburban Chicago as couple, two children and 3 dogs found fatally shot; check details

The victims have been identified as Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. However, the police are still working to confirm the identities of the two young children. It remains unclear whether Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei were married.

In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves through the community in Illinois, a quadruple murder has left residents stunned. The victims of this tragic event include a couple, their two children, and even their three pet dogs. The Romeoville Police Department initiated a welfare check at the family's residence in Illinois, where this gruesome discovery was made.

The victims have been identified as Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. However, the police are still working to confirm the identities of the two young children. It remains unclear whether Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei were married.

The alarm was raised by family members of the deceased couple, who became concerned when one of the victims failed to show up for work and did not respond to multiple attempts at communication.

As the absence from work continued and messages went unanswered, the family grew increasingly worried, prompting them to contact the police to report a potential disappearance. In response, officers from the Romeoville Police Department made their way to the residence, which is situated approximately 30 miles from Chicago in Romeoville.

They discovered the bodies of the couple and their two young children at 08:40 PM (CTZ). Additionally, three dogs were also reported dead on arrival. The Police are initially investigating it as a murder case and not a murder-suicide case.

Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne in a press conference on Monday said, "Right now we are investigating this as a murder. Due to the timeframe that has gone by – more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted – we are not asking anybody to shelter in place, we are not actively looking for anybody in the area."

Additional details on the deceased family are awaited as the Romeoville Police Department has launched a full investigation into the homicide case. The Law enforcement agency suspects that the crime might have taken place between 9 pm on Saturday and 5 am on Sunday after talking to the neighbors.