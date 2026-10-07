Gardening Tips: Want Butterflies on Your Balcony? Grow These 5 Plants
Do you want butterflies to visit your garden? Then, you must plant these five flowers! Keep scrolling to know more.
Garden filled with butterflies!
If you love butterflies and want them to visit your garden every day, making your gardening experience even more beautiful, we’ve got you covered. Here are a few plants you must have in your garden for a truly ‘butterfly-filled’ experience!
Lantana
Produces year-round, fragrant, colorful clusters that offer easy energy and full-sun tolerance
Marigold
Features bright yellow, orange, or red blooms that are very easy to grow in containers and attract many pollinators.
Zinnia
Offers vibrant, warm-weather nectar flowers that butterflies spot easily from a distance.
Curry Leaves
Serves as a vital local host plant for caterpillars like the Common Mormon and Lime Butterfly.
Hibiscus
Features large, open colorful petals that draw in diverse butterflies like the Common Mormon.
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