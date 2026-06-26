The liver can process alcohol, but only up to a point. When a large amount is consumed over a short span—as often happens during weekend drinking—it puts a sudden strain on the system.

Alcohol-related liver disease is still commonly linked to heavy, everyday drinking. But in practice, that’s not always what is seen anymore. Many patients who come in with early liver changes describe their drinking as occasional—often limited to weekends or social settings. On the surface, it seems moderate, but the pattern matters more than people realise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It’s not just how often, but how much at a time

The liver can process alcohol, but only up to a point. When a large amount is consumed over a short span—as often happens during weekend drinking—it puts a sudden strain on the system. Even if there are alcohol-free days during the week, that kind of repeated load doesn’t always give the liver enough time to recover fully.

When “a few drinks” adds up

In social situations, intake is often underestimated. What begins as one or two drinks often ends up being more by the end of the evening. If this happens regularly, it can, over time, lead to fat accumulating in the liver and, in some cases, progress to more serious problems.

The added effect of metabolic health

Another layer to this is metabolic health. Conditions like diabetes, excess weight, or high cholesterol already place some burden on the liver. When alcohol is added into the mix—even if not daily—it can speed up the damage. This overlap is quite common and often only picked up during routine testing.

Type of alcohol is not the main issue

There’s a tendency to think certain drinks are safer than others. From a liver perspective, that’s not really how it works. The total amount consumed and the pattern over time are far more relevant than whether it’s wine, beer, or spirits.

Why it often goes unnoticed

One challenge is that early liver changes don’t cause symptoms. Most people feel completely fine until the disease has progressed further. That’s why periodic health checks become important, especially for those who drink regularly, even if it’s only on weekends.

A pattern worth paying attention to

The concern is less about an occasional drink and more about repeated patterns that quietly strain the liver. What feels like controlled, social drinking can, over time, start to have an impact.

Moderation, spacing out intake, and being aware of overall health risks go a long way. Liver disease doesn’t develop overnight, but it also doesn’t require daily drinking. In many cases, it begins with habits that don’t seem concerning at first glance.

By Dr Sandeep Reddy Koppula, HOD - Internal Medicine, Arete Hospitals