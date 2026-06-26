5 5 Image Credit : @Sudhanshu1414 Twitter

Low-cost phones

When you're buying a phone, don't just look at the camera or price. You should also check the processor, software updates, storage, battery, and service network. If you pick a model that fits your needs, you can get a reliable smartphone under Rs 10,000 that will last for years. Based on current prices in June 2026, these four models offer the best value for your money.