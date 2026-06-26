Budget Phones: So many features under Rs 10,000? Check Out These 4 killer smartphones
Looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000? The market is super competitive right now. We've picked out 4 top models that are grabbing everyone's attention with features like 5G, 120Hz displays, 50MP cameras, and long-term updates.
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Image Credit : Poco India/X
Top phones under Rs 10,000
A few years back, finding a good phone under Rs 10,000 was a real task. But in 2026, the game has totally changed. You can now get 5G, a 120Hz display, a powerful processor, and even a 50MP camera in this budget. The big question for buyers is, which phone is actually worth the money?
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Poco M7
The POCO M7 5G grabs the top spot on our list. It handles everything from daily tasks to light gaming smoothly, all thanks to its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 120Hz screen, and 5G support. People looking for great performance on a tight budget will find this phone to be the perfect choice.
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Image Credit : Motorola India Twitter
Moto G35
If you love a clean Android experience, you should definitely check out the Moto G35 5G. Its biggest plus points are its software with no extra junk apps, a Full HD+ 120Hz screen, and Dolby Atmos speakers. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is winning over family users and first-time buyers with its reliable One UI, Dimensity 6300 chipset, and long-term update support.
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Image Credit : Google
Infinix Hot 50
For those who need more storage and love entertainment, the Infinix Hot 50 5G is a great option to consider. It gives you a smooth daily experience with its 120Hz screen, 128GB storage, and a powerful battery. The phone handles tasks like watching videos, scrolling through social media, and running multiple apps at once really well.
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Image Credit : @Sudhanshu1414 Twitter
Low-cost phones
When you're buying a phone, don't just look at the camera or price. You should also check the processor, software updates, storage, battery, and service network. If you pick a model that fits your needs, you can get a reliable smartphone under Rs 10,000 that will last for years. Based on current prices in June 2026, these four models offer the best value for your money.
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