Heart disease continues to be the leading preventable cause of death among men. High blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, smoking, obesity and chronic stress rarely announce themselves dramatically in the early stages.

For years, several studies have arrived at a consistent conclusion across countries and generations: men, on average, are dying younger than women. While biology may play a small role, a significant part of this gap is driven by something far more preventable: the health risks men often overlook until it is too late.

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One of the biggest concerns doctors see is that many men treat healthcare as a last resort rather than a preventive measure. A routine check-up is often postponed because work is demanding, life feels busy, or there are no obvious symptoms. Yet many serious conditions, including heart disease, diabetes and hypertension, can develop silently for years before making their presence felt.

Preventable Risks That Shorten Lifespan Across Every Age

Heart disease continues to be the leading preventable cause of death among men. High blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, smoking, obesity and chronic stress rarely announce themselves dramatically in the early stages. These factors do not strike in a day, they quietly damage the body over time, increasing the risk of cardiovascular risks and thereby heart attacks and strokes. By the time symptoms appear, valuable opportunities for prevention may already have been lost.

What is particularly concerning is that lifestyle-related illnesses are no longer diseases of old age. Increasingly, men in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver disease. Young adults are now increasingly exposed to prolonged sitting, irregular or missed meals, poor sleep habits and long-term stress, which are all contributing factors for the early onset of lifestyle diseases. Emotional well-being is closely linked to physical health. Unaddressed mental health issues are another risk that increases the likelihood of early death. Men are generally conditioned to remain silent about stress, anxiety or depression. Ignoring mental health concerns does not make them disappear; it often allows them to deepen.

The encouraging news is that many of these risks can be identified early. Routine check-ups and early screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol, along with age-appropriate cancer screenings, are crucial for detecting problems before they become serious. Early diagnosis improves treatment outcomes as well as help prevent complications altogether.

The message is not one of fear, but of responsibility. Good health is not built during a medical emergency; it is built through small, consistent actions taken long before one occurs. Across all age groups, men should view preventive healthcare not as a sign that something is wrong but as one of the smartest investments they can make in their future. Sometimes, the most important appointment is the one made before any symptoms appear.

(Authored by – Dr. Amarnath KA, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Hebbal)