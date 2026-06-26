Coconut milk is packed with lauric acid, vitamins, and protein. It nourishes your hair, fights dryness and frizz. Here are five easy hair packs you can make at home using ingredients like aloe vera, amla, and eggs.

If you're looking for a natural way to take care of your hair, coconut milk is your answer. It's loaded with lauric acid, vitamins, and protein, which are all fantastic for nourishing your hair. It deeply moisturises dry hair, tames frizz, and strengthens your hair's natural keratin.

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The fatty acids in coconut milk keep dry and brittle hair hydrated for a long time. And since our hair is mostly made of protein, the protein in coconut milk helps reduce breakage and damage from heat styling. Plus, its nutrients are great for controlling dandruff and soothing an itchy, dry scalp.

Here are five simple ways you can use it

First Way

Mix some coconut milk with aloe vera gel and apply it all over your hair, from the roots to the tips. Leave it on for 20 to 40 minutes. Then, wash it off with a mild shampoo. You can do this two or three times a week.

Second Way

Take half a cup of amla powder and mix it with one cup of coconut milk. Add two or three drops of rosemary oil to this paste. Apply it well on your scalp and wash it off after 20 minutes.

Third Way

For better hair growth, you can directly apply coconut milk to your scalp. Gently massage it in. This improves blood circulation and helps your hair follicles absorb nutrients better.

Fourth Way

After applying coconut milk to your hair, you can rinse it with water that has been boiled and then cooled down. Follow this up with a mild shampoo and conditioner. This method helps prevent your hair from becoming dry and breaking.

Fifth Way

First, beat an egg well. Now, add some coconut milk to it and mix again. Apply this pack to your hair and scalp. Let it sit for about 20 minutes. After that, wash your hair thoroughly with your regular shampoo and cold water. You can use this pack once a week.