Anil Kapoor opened up on his upcoming film Alpha, also starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol. The actor also shed some light on women-centric scripts taking centre stage whilst talking about how ‘alpha’ was never about any gender.

Anil Kapoor is marching towards being 70 years old, but he is not catching a break, and it is so inspirational. Out and about, the renowned actor is all set for the release of YRF spy-drama Alpha, also starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The big-budget high-octane action drama is scheduled to release on July 3.

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Now, the actor opened up about the excitement he is feeling about the upcoming release. Let us tell you that the details about his roles are under wraps to keep up with the excitement of the film. Meanwhile, talking about the film, Kapoor said, "Being an Alpha has never been about gender. It’s about presence, conviction, courage, and the ability to drive a story forward,” he said in a statement.

On Labels Given In The Industry

Talking about the labels given in the industry. He added, “For the longest time, we’ve looked at cinema through labels of male lead, female lead, hero, heroine. But audiences have evolved, and so has storytelling.”

Bringing his own family into the conversation and being a father, he further added, “ As a father, I've had the privilege of watching both my daughters champion stories and films that push boundaries and challenge conventions. They've always believed in expanding what's possible for women on screen and I know they're rooting for Alpha because films like this have the power to open up an entirely new chapter for action cinema.”

Anil Kapoor On Alpha

Talking about his he wants Alpha to change the facets on Indian cinema he added, “Instead of asking whether a character is a male lead or a female lead, perhaps it’s time we simply ask: who is the Alpha? The future of cinema isn’t about changing who gets to lead. It’s about stopping the need to qualify leadership by gender in the first place."

About Alpha

Alpha is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail.