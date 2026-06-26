- Home
- Entertainment
- Alpha Star Sharvari Wagh Carries Chilli Oil In Her Rs 2.5 Lakh Luxury Bag - Here's Why
Alpha Star Sharvari Wagh Carries Chilli Oil In Her Rs 2.5 Lakh Luxury Bag - Here's Why
Every girl's handbag is her ride or die! They tend to carry their entire world in it, and there's no denying that. Well, Sharvari Wagh is no different. In a recent interview, she shared that she loves to carry chilli oil in her fancy luxury bag.
Rising star
Sharvari Wagh is currently elated by the success of her latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, also starring Vedang Raina, directed by Imtaiz Ali. The separation romantic drama has hit a chord with the audience, and they are welling up in the theatres.
Looking forward to Alpha!
The actress also has a YRF spy-drama titled Alpha to look forward to, also starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. This happens to be the biggest film of Sharvari's career. The film will hit theatres on July 3.
What's in her bag?
In a recent interview with Elle India, Sharvari indulged in a ‘what’s in my bag' segment. The actress came up with a swanky Versace La Medusa Canvas Tote Bag that comes with a whopping price of Rs 2,47,400 on the official Versace India Store (large variant).
Apart from the essentials...
Just like any other girl, Sharvari's bag had sunglasses, makeup, a journal, and an inhaler to soothe her. But she also carried something very intresting that caught our attention. Yes, Alpha Star loves to carry chilli oil with her. Reason? To spice up any food, she needs to have her holy grail with her, she told Elle.
Strange obsession?
Calling it a ‘strange obsession,’ she said, “I know it's a little bit weird, but I carry chilli oil. Lunch, dinner, breakfast, I have my chilli oil and I can guarantee it's going to be up to the mark and the taste that I like.”
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.