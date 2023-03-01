Watermelon to Berries to Fish, 7 foods that will hydrate your skin this summer

Our skin is the body's biggest organ, and it is critical to moisturise it to retain its health and beauty. While topical moisturisers might be beneficial, natural hydration comes from within. Here are some foods that can hydrate you to maintain health and glow skin

As the experts and doctors suggested, you drink eight glasses of water daily, but your skin still does not appear as plump and moisturised as the others. You do not get what you are doing incorrectly. Despite the specified water restriction, many veggies keep your skin moisturised when consumed in moderation.

Our skin is the body's biggest organ, and it is critical to keep it moisturised to retain its health and beauty. While topical moisturisers might be beneficial, genuine hydration comes from within. Fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats are foods high in water and other nutrients that can help moisturise your skin.

Like every other organ in your body, your skin requires water to be hydrated. Your diet can influence the health and moisture of your skin. These are some meals that can help moisturise your skin from within:

Also Read: 3 health benefits of consuming raspberries in your daily diet

Cucumber: Eating eight glasses of water daily appears to be challenging. Cucumber has more than 90% water, so try incorporating it into your diet. It's a refreshing and hydrating snack. Cucumber also contains minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins C and K.

Watermelon: Another water-rich fruit, watermelon is also high in lycopene, a potent antioxidant that protects your Skin from UV damage.

Coconut water: Coconut water is an excellent natural source of electrolytes and minerals that can assist in moisturising your skin from within. It also includes cytokinins, which can aid in the prevention of ageing.

Yogurt: As we all know, yoghurt is high in nutrients and water, both beneficial to your health. It contains several vitamins and minerals that promote bone health. Because of its high water content, adding yoghurt daily will help you attain hydrated skin and other health benefits.

Fish: Cold-water fish such as salmon, tuna, and herring can benefit your health. Omega-3 fatty acids are abundant in this fish. You can eliminate toxins and preserve moisture in your skin by eating these fish. Your skin seems to be more nourished and radiant. Furthermore, these fish are a superb source of nutrients that assist keep your cells proactive, resulting in improved functionality and attractiveness.

Also Read: Skincare 101: Is ghee good for your skin? Read this NOW for an instant glowing face

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are high in water and vitamin C, both of which are necessary for good skin. They also contain lycopene, which helps protect your Skin from UV radiation damage.

Berries: Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are high in antioxidants, which can help protect your skin from free radical damage. They also contain a lot of water and vitamins.

Consuming these foods can assist in moisturising your skin from the inside, keeping it healthy and bright. Remember to drink lots of water throughout the day to be well hydrated.

