    Skincare 101: Is ghee good for your skin? Read this NOW for an instant glowing face

    From preventing wrinkles to removing dryness to dull skin and more benefits of applying ghee on your skin
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    We use numerous methods, such as pricey skincare products, to maintain our skin health and nourishment. Some people use home remedies to enhance the health of their skin. Ghee is another one among them. Eating desi ghee provides advantages. But did you know that rubbing ghee on your face will give your skin a natural glow?

    Desi ghee has long been utilised in Ayurvedic medicine to cure various ailments. Several skin disorders can also be addressed with it. Desi ghee contains a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, butyric acid, vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K, all essential for good skin. Ghee protects our skin from free radical damage and speeds up healing. Therefore, tell us about the advantages of desi ghee on our skin.

    How to Apply Desi Ghee on the Face

    Before going to bed:

    1. Wash your face and hold some desi ghee in your palm.
    2. Massage it between your palms and apply it to your face.
    3. Massage the face lightly for a few minutes, then let it alone overnight.
    4. In the morning, wash your face.

    Following this procedure for 2-3 weeks will provide incredible benefits on your face, making your skin smooth, silky, and shining.

    Benefits of using desi ghee on our skin are

    It keeps wrinkles at bay
    Desi ghee includes omega-3 fatty acids, aiding wrinkle and fine-line reduction. It increases collagen, which helps to keep wrinkles at bay.

    Enhances the radiance on the face
    When you massage your face with desi ghee regularly, blood circulation improves and your skin glows. It also softens your skin.

    Dryness is removed
    According to Healthline, the vitamin A and omega 3 fatty acids included in ghee naturally hydrate and deeply moisturise the skin, making it smooth and velvety and putting an end to the problem of skin dryness.

    Pigmentation removal
    Ghee stimulates collagen development in the skin, which helps to improve skin brightness and minimises the problem of pigmentation. Its antioxidant capabilities diminish oxidative stress, hence removing pigmentation spots.

