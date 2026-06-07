A 25-year-old video of Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna singing "Taal Se Taal Mila" in Miami has gone viral online.

A flashback video of Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna singing on stage in Miami in 1999 has emerged online, exciting Taal (1999) fans. The video, which has gone popular on social media, shows the actors dancing to the film's classic title tune, Taal Se Taal Mila, and has brought back memories of one of Bollywood's most beloved on-screen pairs.

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The video shows Aishwarya and Akshaye matching steps at a live performance shortly after the release of Taal. More than two decades later, people are still complimenting the duo's easy relationship on and off film. As the video has spread online, many viewers have reminisced over the 1999 musical romance, which is still a fan favourite because to its performances, narrative, and iconic soundtrack.

Here's the Viral Video

Akshaye and Aishwarya initially appeared together in Aa Ab Laut Chale before rejoining in Taal, directed by Subhash Ghai. Their partnership in the film earned considerable acclaim and was one of its highlights.

Taal, released in 1999, delves into issues such as love, ambition, and societal division. The plot revolved around Manav, played by Akshaye Khanna, the son of an affluent family, and his love for Mansi, played by Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of a modest folk singer from a tiny hill village.

However, socioeconomic divides and family hostility separate the pair. Mansi eventually relocates to the city, where she achieves popularity as a singer under the tutelage of a music producer played by Anil Kapoor.

While the film received plaudits for its graphics and acting, one of its most renowned parts is its music. AR Rahman composed the music for Taal, which became one of the most popular and enduring soundtracks in Indian cinema.

The vintage performance has rekindled memories of Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna's chemistry in Taal.