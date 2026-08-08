Not all pictures are good for your home walls. According to Vastu, some photo frames attract negative energy, leading to money problems and sour relationships. Find out which pictures you should take down today.

We all love decorating our homes with beautiful photo frames. But did you know Vastu Shastra has some strong opinions on this? Experts say that hanging the wrong pictures can fill your home with negative energy. This can lead to fights, money troubles, and even health problems. So, before you put another nail in the wall, here’s a list of pictures you should absolutely avoid.

These 5 pictures should not be on your walls, and here's why:

1. Pictures of War, Violence, or Anger:

This includes scenes from the Mahabharata war, images of fighting animals like lions and tigers, or even pictures of deities in their furious (Ranchandi) form.

What happens: Vastu experts believe these images create unnecessary arguments, anger, and tension in the house. They can really disturb your mental peace.

2. Pictures of a Lonely or Crying Person:

What happens: Photos of a single person looking sad or anyone crying can bring a feeling of loneliness, depression, and sadness into your home. They can also create distance in your relationships.

3. Pictures of Sinking Boats, Waterfalls, or Ruins:

Be careful with pictures of sinking ships, big waterfalls, stormy sea waves, or even ruined buildings.

What happens: Vastu considers these as negative images related to water. They are believed to cause financial losses, increase debt, and lead to problems in business.

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4. Large Photos of Deceased People:

It's best not to hang large photos of deceased relatives in your bedroom or living room.

What happens: According to Vastu, this can lead to 'Pitri Dosh', an ancestral affliction. It is said to increase negativity and block your family's progress.

5. A Picture of the Taj Mahal:

This might be a surprise, but a picture of the Taj Mahal is not recommended. While it's a symbol of love for many, Vastu sees it as a tomb or a grave.

What happens: It's believed to attract illness and negative forces into the home.

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So, which pictures are good for your home?

Happy family photos are great! Place them on the north or east wall to improve relationships. Pictures of gods and goddesses should be in your puja room or in the northeast corner of the house. Photos of smiling children, flowers, birds, and lush green scenery bring in a lot of positive energy. For your office or business space, a picture of Lakshmi and Ganesh is said to bring financial prosperity.

What other rules should you follow for hanging pictures?

Make sure your photo frames are never broken or cracked. A broken frame is a symbol of negativity. Always keep the glass of the frame clean and don't let dust settle on it. For couples, the best place for your photo is on the southwest wall of your bedroom. And a big no-no: never hang pictures related to fire or anger in the kitchen.

Remember, your home isn't just made of bricks and cement. Every single thing you put on your walls affects its energy. By removing the wrong pictures and choosing the right ones, you can bring back peace, happiness, and prosperity into your life.