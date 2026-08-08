A British content creator has shared her seven-day Ladakh experience on Instagram, describing how she fell in love with the region’s landscapes, culture and people. From Leh Market and monasteries to rural villages, her journey offered a deeper look at Ladakh.

A British content creator’s heartfelt account of her seven-day Ladakh trip has struck a chord online, as she described falling in love with the region’s landscapes, culture, people and way of life. From exploring Leh Market and driving through dramatic mountain roads to visiting monasteries and spending time with a local family, her journey offered a glimpse into Ladakh beyond its popular tourist attractions.

The creator, Deanna, who shares her travels on Instagram through the account @sociallywanderful, has been exploring different parts of India in recent weeks. According to her Instagram profile, her journey began in Delhi before she travelled to Mussoorie. She later visited Ladakh and is now exploring parts of north-east India.

British Content Creator Shares Ladakh Experience

Sharing highlights from her seven-day trip, Deanna said she initially did not expect to become so attached to Ladakh. However, the experience left a lasting impression on her, with each day bringing new experiences, food, stories and perspectives.

She explored Leh Market, travelled along roads surrounded by dramatic mountain landscapes and visited rural villages to learn about the lives of local residents.

Her journey also included visits to ancient monasteries, where she reflected on the history and traditions that have shaped the region over centuries.

I Could Have Easily Stayed For 30: Deanna

Reflecting on her trip, Deanna said she spent seven days in Ladakh but felt she could have stayed for much longer.

She described the region as a place that can make visitors fall in love with its landscapes and culture, adding that even simple experiences, such as trying a new dish or listening to a local story, taught her something new.

She also spoke about the region’s night skies, describing them as so clear that visitors can see the stars and the galaxy in remarkable detail.

Exploring Ladakh Beyond Tourist Spots

For Deanna, the highlight of the trip was not limited to sightseeing. She said spending time with people who call Ladakh home helped her understand the region more deeply.

Her experiences included interacting with local families, learning about their daily lives and exploring cultural spaces such as monasteries.

She also travelled with The Expedition Collective as part of its ‘What Remains’ tour. According to her post, the experience focused not only on exploring Ladakh but also on reflection and personal growth.

A Deeper Understanding Of Myself

In another Instagram post, Deanna reflected on how the trip had affected her personally. She said the experience left her with new memories and friendships, along with a deeper understanding of herself.

She said the journey encouraged her to think about what was holding her back and what she may have been pushing aside.

Describing the experience as something that had earned a special place in her heart, she credited The Expedition Collective and the people involved in creating the trip.

She also highlighted the tour’s focus on experiencing local culture rather than simply visiting tourist attractions.

Social Media Reacts

Deanna’s Ladakh travel posts have received reactions from social media users, with several people praising her journey and sharing their own connections to the places she visited.

One user commented: "Another epic looking adventure."

Second user commented: "Oh I met that monk in that monastery, he is such a sweet person."

Third user commented: "Great you visited ladakh."

Her experience has added to the growing interest in exploring Ladakh through its local culture, people and landscapes, rather than simply visiting its well-known tourist destinations.