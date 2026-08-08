Karnataka’s monsoon transforms its forests and hills into lush green landscapes, bringing several lesser-known waterfalls to life. From Hanuman Gundi and Barkana to Hidlumane, Ermayi, Arbi and Onake Abbi Falls, these scenic spots offer peaceful escapes from crowded tourist destinations.

Karnataka is home to far more than its popular tourist destinations. As the monsoon sets in, the state’s forests, hills and valleys transform into lush green landscapes, with several lesser-known waterfalls coming alive with powerful flows. For travellers looking to escape crowded tourist spots and experience nature in a quieter setting, these hidden waterfalls can make for memorable monsoon getaways.

From mist-covered forests and rocky trails to gushing streams surrounded by greenery, here are six lesser-known waterfalls in Karnataka worth exploring during the rainy season.

Hanuman Gundi Falls

Located inside Kudremukh National Park, Hanuman Gundi Falls is a scenic waterfall surrounded by dense forest. The waterfall drops from a height of around 100 feet and can be reached by walking down a short flight of stone steps.

During the monsoon, the surrounding forest becomes particularly lush, adding to the beauty of the waterfall. The peaceful setting makes Hanuman Gundi Falls a good option for nature lovers looking to spend time away from crowded tourist destinations.





Barkana Falls

Hidden deep within the forests of Agumbe, Barkana Falls is one of Karnataka’s striking natural attractions. The waterfall is among the taller waterfalls in India and is surrounded by the rugged landscape and dense greenery of the Western Ghats.

During the monsoon, the flow of water becomes more powerful, while mist often covers the surrounding hills and forests. The scenic landscape also makes Barkana Falls an appealing destination for photographers and nature enthusiasts.





Hidlumane Falls

Hidlumane Falls is located along the Kodachadri trekking route and is known for its cascading flow over a series of rocky steps. The waterfall is surrounded by evergreen forests, making the journey as scenic as the destination itself.

The monsoon brings a stronger flow to the falls and transforms the surrounding landscape into a lush green setting. For travellers who enjoy trekking, adventure and nature, Hidlumane Falls offers a rewarding experience.





Ermayi Falls

Located in the lush landscape of the Coorg region, Ermayi Falls is a relatively lesser-known natural attraction surrounded by greenery and coffee plantations.

The peaceful surroundings and relatively quiet setting make it an appealing option for travellers seeking an escape from crowded tourist destinations. During the monsoon, the surrounding greenery becomes especially vibrant, creating a picturesque setting for visitors.



Arbi Falls

Arbi Falls is another lesser-known seasonal waterfall in the Coorg region. Surrounded by dense forest, the waterfall comes alive during the monsoon when increased rainfall strengthens its flow.

The cool weather, lush greenery and quieter surroundings offer visitors a chance to experience a more offbeat side of Karnataka. It can be a good choice for travellers who prefer exploring lesser-known natural attractions rather than conventional tourist spots.





Onake Abbi Falls

Onake Abbi Falls, located near Agumbe, can be reached through a scenic trekking route and is particularly popular among adventure enthusiasts. The waterfall cascades down rocky cliffs into a natural pool below, creating a striking sight during the monsoon.

The trek through the surrounding forest adds to the experience, with lush greenery and relatively untouched landscapes along the route. For those who enjoy combining trekking with nature exploration, Onake Abbi Falls offers a memorable monsoon outing.

Why Visit These Waterfalls During Monsoon?

These lesser-known waterfalls offer a different experience from Karnataka’s more popular tourist destinations. Dense forests, mist-covered hills, lush greenery and stronger waterfall flows make the monsoon an especially scenic time to explore the state’s natural landscapes.

However, several of these waterfalls are located in forest areas or can be accessed through trekking routes. Visitors should check local entry rules, weather conditions, accessibility and safety guidelines before planning a trip. Avoiding risky trails and staying away from slippery rocks and strong currents is particularly important during the rainy season.

With proper planning and safety precautions, these waterfalls can offer travellers an opportunity to experience Karnataka’s Western Ghats and monsoon landscapes away from the usual tourist crowds.