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How to Purify Water at Home: 5 Simple Methods That Need No Electricity or Fancy Equipment
Want cleaner drinking water without expensive equipment? Explore five simple ways to purify water at home, including practical methods that can be useful when electricity, filters or advanced purification systems aren't available.
5 simple ways to purify drinking water at home
Clean drinking water is essential for every single person. In today's city life, drinking water straight from the tap has become a huge risk. Tap water often contains impurities like iron particles, dirt, bacteria, and viruses. This contaminated water can cause diseases like typhoid, cholera, and diarrhoea. But don't worry, there are some simple ways to make our drinking water safe at home without spending a lot of money.
Boiling - The Easiest and Most Reliable Way
The oldest and most trusted method to purify drinking water is to boil it well. Just pour the water into a pot and let it boil properly for 3 to 5 minutes. This process kills most of the harmful bacteria and viruses. After boiling, store the water in a clean, covered container and drink it once it cools down. This is very good for your health.
If the water has large particles like mud, you can filter it through a clean cotton cloth before boiling. This will improve the water quality even more. Always use a clean ladle to take water from the container, instead of using your hands.
Natural methods that cost nothing
When you don't have electricity or other facilities, sunlight itself can work as a great purifier. Fill a transparent plastic or glass bottle with water and place it in direct sunlight for about 6 hours. The sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays will deactivate some of the germs in the water. This is a fantastic method for emergencies.
The clay pot, a common sight from our grandmothers' time, does more than just keep water cool. The tiny pores in a clay pot naturally filter out some impurities and also give the water a unique, earthy taste. It's an old technique, but it still works wonders today.
Distillation and Charcoal Filter
If you're willing to put in a little effort, you can get extremely pure water at home through distillation. Fill a large pot with water and place a smaller empty bowl in the middle. Cover the pot with an inverted lid and boil for 20-30 minutes. The steam will condense on the lid and drip down as pure water into the small bowl. The water you get from this method is largely free of minerals and impurities.
Some traditional methods use filters made from sand, small pebbles, and natural charcoal. Charcoal is excellent at absorbing bad odours and some chemicals from the water. However, you must remember that for complete safety, it's always best to boil the water once more even after using these filters.
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