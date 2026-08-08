Clean drinking water is essential for every single person. In today's city life, drinking water straight from the tap has become a huge risk. Tap water often contains impurities like iron particles, dirt, bacteria, and viruses. This contaminated water can cause diseases like typhoid, cholera, and diarrhoea. But don't worry, there are some simple ways to make our drinking water safe at home without spending a lot of money.

Boiling - The Easiest and Most Reliable Way

The oldest and most trusted method to purify drinking water is to boil it well. Just pour the water into a pot and let it boil properly for 3 to 5 minutes. This process kills most of the harmful bacteria and viruses. After boiling, store the water in a clean, covered container and drink it once it cools down. This is very good for your health.

If the water has large particles like mud, you can filter it through a clean cotton cloth before boiling. This will improve the water quality even more. Always use a clean ladle to take water from the container, instead of using your hands.