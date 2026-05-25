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Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt - 5 Best Jewellery Moments That Stole Spotlight
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, Indian stars impressed at Cannes 2026 with glamorous jewellery looks featuring diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and statement accessories on the red carpet.
Bollywood celebrities steal spotlight with Cannes jewellery
Indian celebrities once again made a strong fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival, turning heads with their luxurious and artistic jewellery choices. From bold diamonds to rare gemstones and minimal elegance, stars like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aditi Rao Hydari showcased standout looks that became major talking points globally.
Alia Bhatt’s pink Golconda Rose jewellery moment
Alia Bhatt impressed at Cannes 2026 with her elegant pink-themed jewellery look featuring the Golconda Rose high jewellery set by Amrapali. The handcrafted white gold piece highlighted Jaipur’s craftsmanship and included 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, a 5.53 carat Golconda Type 2A diamond, and 20 carats of diamonds. She further elevated her style with Chopard earrings and rings.
Aditi Rao Hydari’s minimal elegance look
Aditi Rao Hydari opted for understated sophistication with a minimal jewellery approach at Cannes 2026. Her look featured a delicate drop necklace that added just the right touch of glamour, reflecting a refined and graceful red carpet aesthetic.
Urvashi Rautela’s dramatic embellished look
Urvashi Rautela made a dramatic appearance with a heavily embellished ensemble featuring a corset-inspired bodice and cape sleeves. Her jewellery included a maang tikka-style headpiece, oversized earrings, a sparkling bracelet, and an embellished clutch, creating a bold and theatrical Cannes moment.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s regal sapphire statement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered a striking red carpet appearance with a serpent-inspired diamond and sapphire necklace. The bold jewellery choice perfectly complemented her midnight-blue gown, enhancing her signature regal and timeless Cannes presence that consistently draws global attention every year.
Tara Sutaria’s diamond and emerald glam
Tara Sutaria stood out in an all-white ensemble paired with statement diamond and emerald jewellery. Her look included a bold necklace and chandelier earrings that enhanced her red carpet presence and added a classic yet modern luxury appeal.
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