Want Healthier Kidneys? Add These 6 Nutrient-Rich Superfoods to Your Diet
Looking after your kidneys starts with a balanced diet. Discover six nutrient-rich foods that may support overall kidney health and function, plus simple ways to include them in your everyday meals.
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6 Foods You Should Eat to Improve Your Kidney Health
Your diet plays a major role in keeping your kidneys in top shape. Their main job is to remove waste, balance electrolytes, and regulate water in the body. When kidney function is weak, certain foods can either reduce stress on them or make existing problems worse.
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Your diet plays a major role in keeping your kidneys healthy.
You can prevent kidney disease from getting worse by controlling your protein intake and managing sodium, potassium, and phosphorus levels. Drinking enough water also helps. This simple step can stop fluid buildup, prevent heart problems, and improve your overall health. Here are some foods that kidney patients can add to their diet.
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Cabbage is packed with vitamins and fibre.
Cabbage has low levels of potassium and phosphorus, but it's packed with vitamins and fibre. You can have it raw in salads in small amounts, or lightly stir-fry it as a side dish. Its anti-inflammatory properties are also great for your overall health.
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Cauliflower is rich in fibre and Vitamin B.
Cauliflower contains plenty of fibre and Vitamin B, which are great for kidney health. It's also high in antioxidants. This vegetable helps reduce toxin buildup and improves digestion, both of which support good kidney function.
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Apples contain fibre and antioxidants.
Apples are low in potassium but contain a lot of fibre and antioxidants. These help control cholesterol and blood sugar levels, which often impact kidney health. You can eat them raw, sliced and peeled, or even slightly cooked.
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Guava provides Vitamin C and fibre.
Eating guava in moderation gives you a good dose of Vitamin C and fibre without too much potassium. Just make sure to avoid overripe guavas, as their potassium content is higher. A small, perfectly ripe guava is a healthy fruit choice.
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Garlic helps reduce kidney stress and control blood pressure.
Garlic is very effective in fighting inflammation. It helps reduce stress on the kidneys and also controls blood pressure. Adding garlic to your diet is a good way to reduce kidney inflammation and boost its overall health.
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Include fish like salmon and tuna in your diet.
Try to include fish rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon and tuna, in your diet. These help reduce inflammation and protect kidney function. Omega-3 fatty acids are very important for keeping your kidneys healthy.
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