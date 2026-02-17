Many people follow Vastu at home, but did you know it can also apply to your car? Placing god idols correctly in vehicles is believed to bring safety, positivity, and blessings.

While we often follow Vastu principles at home, many people wonder if the same guidelines apply to vehicles. It's common to spot god idols on car dashboards, but is it truly appropriate? Which deity should be placed, and in which direction? Let’s explore some Vastu tips for keeping divine energy in your car.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Is it advisable to place a god idol in a car?

Opinions vary on this. Some believe that idols should be kept only in pure and sacred spaces, and cars may not always meet this standard. If you smoke, consume alcohol, or eat non-vegetarian food in your car, it’s generally recommended to avoid keeping idols there.

However, according to Vastu, placing certain god idols in your car is considered auspicious. For instance:

Lord Ganesha: Often placed on the dashboard, he is believed to remove obstacles during travel. Flying Hanuman: Symbolizes protection and courage, ensuring safe journeys. Lord Shiva: Representing protection and benevolence, his image is thought to safeguard travelers.

Vastu Tips for Placing God Idols in Your Car