Mysore Silk to Paithani: 7 Most Beautiful Silk Sarees of India

These sarees have very fine zari and brocade work. Their elegance is timeless, and they are a top choice for weddings and special occasions.
These sarees come from Tamil Nadu. Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees are famous for their luxurious silk and bright, vibrant colours.
A treasure from Maharashtra, Paithani Silk Sarees are known for their peacock and flower motifs. Their vibrant colours and fine silk make them a perfect choice for festivals.
These sarees come from West Bengal. Baluchari Silk Sarees have intricate designs on their pallu that show scenes from mythology.
Coming from the heart of Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi Silk Sarees are loved for their sheer, lightweight texture and delicate zari work.
Mysore Silk Sarees from Karnataka are famous for their simplicity and purity. They show a beautiful balance between tradition and modern style.
Patola Silk Sarees are meticulously made in Gujarat. Their double ikat weave and intricate geometric motifs demonstrate Patan weavers' talent.
