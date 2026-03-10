English

Mysore Silk to Paithani: 7 Most Beautiful Silk Sarees of India

Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:instagram
Banarasi Silk Saree

These sarees have very fine zari and brocade work. Their elegance is timeless, and they are a top choice for weddings and special occasions.

Image credits: instagram
Kanjeevaram Saree

These sarees come from Tamil Nadu. Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees are famous for their luxurious silk and bright, vibrant colours.

Image credits: our own
Paithani Silk Sarees

A treasure from Maharashtra, Paithani Silk Sarees are known for their peacock and flower motifs. Their vibrant colours and fine silk make them a perfect choice for festivals.

Image credits: Instagram
Baluchari Silk Saree

These sarees come from West Bengal. Baluchari Silk Sarees have intricate designs on their pallu that show scenes from mythology.

Image credits: Instagram
Chanderi Silk Saree

Coming from the heart of Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi Silk Sarees are loved for their sheer, lightweight texture and delicate zari work.

Image credits: Instagram
Mysore Silk Saree

Mysore Silk Sarees from Karnataka are famous for their simplicity and purity. They show a beautiful balance between tradition and modern style.

Image credits: Instagram
Patola Silk Saree

Patola Silk Sarees are meticulously made in Gujarat. Their double ikat weave and intricate geometric motifs demonstrate Patan weavers' talent.

Image credits: Instagram

