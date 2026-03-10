Lakshadweep to Goa: 7 pet-friendly beaches in India

Here are seven pet-friendly beaches in India you must check out.
Famous for its hippie vibe, Arambol Beach in North Goa is totally pet-friendly. It has a super relaxed atmosphere.
Some parts of Kovalam Beach in Thiruvananthapuram are pet-friendly. It's a beautiful beach destination that welcomes all well-behaved pets.
Radhanagar Beach is a bit isolated, but it's pet-friendly. Its pristine white sands and clear waters make it a fantastic spot for a peaceful day out with your pet.
Versova Beach has become quite popular as a pet-friendly spot, especially during certain hours. It offers a chill environment for dog owners and their pets.
Some beaches in Lakshadweep are pet-friendly and have a very serene atmosphere. It's a great place to spend quality time with your dog by the sea.
Some of the quieter parts of Gokarna Beach are pet-friendly. This allows you to enjoy the stunning coastline with your dog.
Marina Beach is one of the world's longest urban beaches and is pet-friendly during specific hours. It's an excellent spot for a lazy stroll or some playtime with your dog.
