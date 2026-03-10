English

Lakshadweep to Goa: 7 pet-friendly beaches in India

Here are seven pet-friendly beaches in India you must check out.

lifestyle Mar 10 2026
Author: Richa Barua
Arambol Beach, Goa

Famous for its hippie vibe, Arambol Beach in North Goa is totally pet-friendly. It has a super relaxed atmosphere.

Image credits: Freepik
Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Some parts of Kovalam Beach in Thiruvananthapuram are pet-friendly. It's a beautiful beach destination that welcomes all well-behaved pets.

Image credits: Freepik
Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Radhanagar Beach is a bit isolated, but it's pet-friendly. Its pristine white sands and clear waters make it a fantastic spot for a peaceful day out with your pet.

Image credits: Freepik
Versova Beach, Mumbai

Versova Beach has become quite popular as a pet-friendly spot, especially during certain hours. It offers a chill environment for dog owners and their pets.

Image credits: Freepik
Lakshadweep Beach

Some beaches in Lakshadweep are pet-friendly and have a very serene atmosphere. It's a great place to spend quality time with your dog by the sea.

Image credits: Freepik
Gokarna Beach, Karnataka

Some of the quieter parts of Gokarna Beach are pet-friendly. This allows you to enjoy the stunning coastline with your dog.

Image credits: Freepik
Marina Beach, Chennai

Marina Beach is one of the world's longest urban beaches and is pet-friendly during specific hours. It's an excellent spot for a lazy stroll or some playtime with your dog.

Image credits: Freepik

