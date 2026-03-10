LPG Supply Hit? Try THESE 5 Efficient Cooking Alternatives at Home
Rising cooking gas prices and a possible cylinder shortage are making everyone anxious. But don't worry, there are some great alternatives to your regular LPG cylinder. Let's check them out in this gallery.
Alternative for Gas Cylinders
Global tensions are causing fuel shortages worldwide, and many oil companies are struggling. Indian Oil Corporation has even announced it's stopping cylinder distribution in several states. Because of this, many restaurants have shut down, and some parts of Tamil Nadu are also facing a supply crunch.
Cylinder Shortage
Hearing news of a shortage, many people are rushing to book their cylinders. This has forced oil companies to increase the booking waiting period to 25 days, and it might go up even more. But even if there's a shortage, we have some excellent backup options. Here are 5 great alternatives to deal with the gas cylinder crisis.
Induction Stoves
Induction stoves are the best and number one alternative to a gas cylinder. They run on electricity but use very little power. In fact, they are 50% faster than a gas stove! The built-in timer also prevents your food from burning. It's a real lifesaver during emergencies when your cylinder runs out. Plus, it's a safe and modern option, with many big companies offering them at very low prices.
Electric Pressure Cooker
Electric pressure cookers have become a huge hit in Indian kitchens recently. You can cook everything from rice to biryani in one go, making it a true all-in-one device. It not only saves gas but also cuts your cooking time in half. Thanks to its automatic features, you don't have to stand by the stove and watch. Some multi-layered cookers can even handle multiple tasks at once, like cooking rice, steaming veggies, and boiling meat.
Solar Stoves
Using sunlight, a gift from nature, to cook is a completely cost-free method. It needs no electricity or gas. You just need to invest once, and you can cook for free for years. These stoves are also eco-friendly. Solar stoves are especially perfect for sunny places like our country.
Bio Gas
For anyone with a home garden or cattle, bio gas is an excellent solution. You can produce it using kitchen waste and cow dung. It helps you manage waste while also giving you free fuel. With this bio gas method, there's no question of a shortage. Over the long term, it also offers huge money savings.
Air Fryer and Microwave Oven
Air fryers and microwave ovens are great for oil-free frying, reheating food, and baking cakes. They can finish jobs in minutes that would take much longer on a gas stove. If you already have a gas cylinder, using these appliances alongside it will help save a lot of fuel. They can significantly reduce your gas consumption and are perfect for healthy cooking.
Instead of depending on just one fuel source, it's a smart move to have a backup, especially an induction stove. This will not only help your budget but also let you cook without stress during tough times.
