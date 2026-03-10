Air fryers and microwave ovens are great for oil-free frying, reheating food, and baking cakes. They can finish jobs in minutes that would take much longer on a gas stove. If you already have a gas cylinder, using these appliances alongside it will help save a lot of fuel. They can significantly reduce your gas consumption and are perfect for healthy cooking.

Instead of depending on just one fuel source, it's a smart move to have a backup, especially an induction stove. This will not only help your budget but also let you cook without stress during tough times.