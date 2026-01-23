Vastu Tips: Want to Get Rid of Debt and Become Rich? Try These Simple Home Changes
Vastu Tips: According to Vastu Shastra, you can get rid of debt problems with just a few small changes. Not only that, but you can also become wealthy very easily.
Vastu Tips
In today's expensive world, debts can pile up easily, especially with big purchases like a house or car. Many worry about repaying loans. Vastu can help you get out of debt.
Cleanliness in the North direction..
The north is Kubera's direction, vital for wealth. Keep it clean to solve loan issues. Also, keep the northeast clean; avoid heavy items. Worship Lakshmi and Ganesha here.
Home entrance...
Draw 'Om' on your main door to boost income and clear debts. The southwest corner symbolizes energy; keeping it empty weakens finances. Place heavy furniture here to avoid debt.
The Northeast direction is very important...
The northeast is the water element's direction. Placing water here, like in a fountain or fish tank, attracts wealth and improves your finances. Avoid storing trash or heavy items.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.