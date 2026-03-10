‘It’s a girl’! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Welcome Their First Child; See PHOTOS
First-time parents Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed a girl a day after posting lovely pregnancy images. The actor posted two images, one of his father holding their newborn grandchild. The second was his daughter's little hand.
Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, only one day after releasing lovely pregnancy images. The actor uploaded a pair of two images, one of which showed his father carrying his baby granddaughter in his arms. The second image depicted his daughter's small hand.
"Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love," the Main Aur Charles actor wrote.
Celebrities and fans alike sent their well wishes to Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Sayani Gupta remarked, "Yayyyyyy!!!!", while actor Rakkesh Chaturvedi Om added, "Waah lakh-lakh badhaiyaan poore Hooda parivaar ko".
Fans wrote: "Awwww!!" "Meenakshi Dixit said, "congrats @randeephooda for a new born Devi," and Darshan Kumaar added, "Heartiest congrats Lin and Randeep on your lovely bundle of joy..Wishing your baby daughter a life full of love, happiness, and blessings."
Fans responded, "What a beautiful coincidence! joyful joyful birthday, Uncle! Congratulations to the lucky parents, loads of love!", "Congratulations Bhaisaab", "Bitiya rani ko khoob Sara pyar."
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed a daughter on Tuesday, March 10. His caption reflected his current delight.
Randeep Hooda shared photos from Lin Laishram's pregnancy session. On Monday, the couple posted gorgeous photographs from Lin's maternity session. The duo twinned in white, and every photo they uploaded exuded love. They captioned the photos with the hand-heart emoji.
Randeep and Lin married on November 29, 2023, in a Manipuri-style ceremony.
