Eyesight Relaxation: Spending hours staring at digital screens on your computer or mobile can lead to dry eyes, headaches, and blurry vision. This is often called 'Computer Vision Syndrome'. To protect your eyes, you should get into the habit of following the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. It's also important to blink regularly, keep a safe distance from the screen, use blue-light filter glasses, and drink enough water.

Here’s a detailed breakdown:

1. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule (This is the most important one): After looking at a screen for 20 minutes straight, take a 20-second break to look at an object that's about 20 feet away. This simple trick helps relax your eye muscles and reduces strain.

2. Blink More to Prevent Dry Eyes: When we use a computer or mobile, we tend to blink a lot less than normal, which makes our eyes dry. Make a conscious effort to blink at least 15-20 times every minute. If your eyes still feel dry, you can use lubricating eye drops (artificial tears) after checking with a doctor.

3. Your Workspace and Screen Distance (Ergonomics):

* Distance: Your computer screen should be about 20-26 inches, or an arm's length, away from your eyes. Don't hold your mobile too close either.

* Viewing Angle: The top of your monitor should be at or slightly below your eye level, so you're looking down a little.

* Lighting: Make sure the light in your room doesn't directly hit the screen. This reduces glare.

4. Screen Settings and Glasses:

* Blue Light Filter: Turn on the 'Night Light' or 'Blue Light Filter' mode on your laptop or mobile. This reduces harmful blue light.

* Brightness: Adjust your screen's brightness to match the lighting in your room. A screen that's too bright can damage your eyes.

* Glasses: If needed, use glasses with an 'anti-reflective' coating or ones that block blue light.

5. Take Regular Breaks: For every 2 hours of continuous work, take at least a 15-minute break. During this time, you can close your eyes or just get up and walk around a bit.

6. Eye Exercises and General Health:

* Wash your eyes occasionally. It's better to use clean water or doctor-recommended eye drops rather than direct tap water.

* Drink plenty of water to keep your eyes hydrated.

* Eat foods rich in Vitamin A, like carrots, leafy vegetables, and fish.

7. Get Regular Check-ups: Visit an ophthalmologist (eye specialist) for a check-up at least once a year.

When should you see a doctor? If you experience persistent eye pain, severe redness, or your vision stays blurry for a long time, you should consult a doctor immediately.