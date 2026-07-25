Vastu Tip: Bird Nest at Home Indicates Good Luck or Potential Concern? Find Out Now!
Ever found a bird's nest in your house? Is it a good sign or a bad one when birds build a nest in your home's premises? Should you keep it or remove it? Here's what Vastu Shastra has to say about it.
What happens if a bird builds a nest?
1. Pigeons
Pigeons are a common sight around our homes. In fact, people consider pigeons a symbol of peace and harmony. According to Hindu beliefs, a pigeon building a nest in your house, verandah, or balcony increases the positive energy in that home. This strengthens the love and bond between family members. It is also believed to bring financial luck, especially in jobs and business. However, a large number of pigeons can create a mess, which might lead to health issues. That's why many people don't allow pigeons into their homes.
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2. If a sparrow enters the house
T0hese days, we don't see sparrows in our homes as much. But if a sparrow builds a nest in your house, near a window, or on the balcony, it is considered a very auspicious sign. According to the shastras, a sparrow's arrival brings peace and wealth. If a sparrow builds a nest in the east direction of the house, it is believed to pave the way for the family's success. Birds usually build nests only where they feel safe. So, a sparrow nesting in your home means your house is full of love and peace. Vastu also says that a sparrow entering your home is a good omen. If a Myna bird builds a nest, Vastu Shastra considers it very auspicious. Its arrival is believed to increase happiness and strengthen family bonds. It is also said that the family might hear some good news soon. So, what should you do when a bird builds a nest? It's best not to disturb a nest, especially if there are chicks in it. If you must, you can wait until the birds have grown and flown away before removing the nest. But you should never disturb a nest when it is occupied.
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