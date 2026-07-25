T0hese days, we don't see sparrows in our homes as much. But if a sparrow builds a nest in your house, near a window, or on the balcony, it is considered a very auspicious sign. According to the shastras, a sparrow's arrival brings peace and wealth. If a sparrow builds a nest in the east direction of the house, it is believed to pave the way for the family's success. Birds usually build nests only where they feel safe. So, a sparrow nesting in your home means your house is full of love and peace. Vastu also says that a sparrow entering your home is a good omen. If a Myna bird builds a nest, Vastu Shastra considers it very auspicious. Its arrival is believed to increase happiness and strengthen family bonds. It is also said that the family might hear some good news soon. So, what should you do when a bird builds a nest? It's best not to disturb a nest, especially if there are chicks in it. If you must, you can wait until the birds have grown and flown away before removing the nest. But you should never disturb a nest when it is occupied.

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