Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced this bill, and it was passed by a voice vote without any discussion. The bill proposes to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026. This bill gives the government the power to impose a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain electronic payments. Under this, an MDR of 0.25% to 0.4% could be levied on business UPI transactions over ₹2,000. However, this will not affect person-to-person transactions.