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Confused by Gen Z Dating Slang? Here’s Your Ultimate Dictionary of Modern Love Terms
Confused by Gen Z dating slang? From situationships and ghosting to breadcrumbing, orbiting and soft launches, this ultimate dating dictionary explains the viral terms shaping modern love and relationships.
Do you know the language of love?
Times have changed, and so has the way we love. Earlier, it was all about letters and stolen glances. But today's Gen Z has a whole new dictionary for dating, thanks to social media and dating apps. If you're dating or crushing on someone, you absolutely need to know what these terms mean.
Situationship: Relationship or Not?
You both are dating and hanging out together. But if someone asks 'Are you a couple?', there's no clear answer! This kind of a relationship, without any commitment or clarity, is called a 'situationship'. It's more than friendship, but definitely less than a proper relationship.
Benching: The Backup Plan!
Just like how players are kept on the 'bench' in sports, the same happens in dating! This person isn't that interested in you, but they don't want to let you go either. They are probably looking for someone else, and keeping you as a 'backup' is called 'benching'.
Breadcrumbing: Just Showing Hope
They drop tiny bits of attention, just like leaving a trail of breadcrumbs. They might send a 'hi' once in a while or react to your story, but they will never talk about dating or commitment. This act of giving just enough hope to keep you hooked is 'breadcrumbing'.
Ghosting: Vanished Without a Trace!
This is one of the most common and hurtful things in modern dating. They were talking to you perfectly fine till yesterday, but today, there are no calls, no messages, and no replies. They just vanish from the relationship without any explanation. This is 'ghosting'.
Love Bombing: A Flood of Excessive Love
Right at the start of the relationship, they shower you with too much praise, talk for hours, and give expensive gifts. They do this to emotionally trap you. While it might look like love, 'love bombing' can actually be a tactic to control the other person.
Soft Launch and Hard Launch
- Soft Launch: You post a picture hinting at your partner—maybe just their hands, a coffee cup, or their shadow—to show someone special exists.
- Hard Launch: You post a clear photo with your partner, officially announcing your relationship to the world.
Zombieing: The Ghost Returns!
The person who ghosted you and disappeared suddenly messages you after months with a casual 'Hey, how are you?'. They act as if nothing ever happened. This is called 'zombieing'—it's like they've come back from the dead!
Pocketing: Keeping Love in a Pocket
Your partner says they love you, but they never introduce you to their friends or family. They don't even mention you on their social media. When someone keeps you a secret from their world, it's called 'pocketing'—like they've hidden you in their pocket.
Red Flags vs Green Flags
- Red Flags (Danger Signs): Being overly suspicious, trying to control you, lying, or not giving you personal space.
- Green Flags (Good Signs): Mutual respect, open communication, trust, and being happy for your success.
Respect is Key
The names might be new and the trends might change. But the foundation of a beautiful relationship will always be trust, respect, and honesty. How you both respect each other in real life is far more important than the fake love shown on social media.
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