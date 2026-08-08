Why Do Lemons Dry Out in the Fridge? Try This Simple Hack to Keep Them Fresh
Are your lemons turning dry and shrivelled in the fridge? Discover a simple lemon storage hack that can help preserve their freshness and juiciness for weeks, while reducing food waste in your kitchen.
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Are lemons drying out even in the fridge?
We all use lemons in our homes for almost everything. Some make lemonade, others add it to salads, or just squeeze it over food to add some zing. But the biggest problem with lemons is that they dry up and become hard in just a few days.
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Will lemons stay fresh if kept in the fridge?
Many of us think putting lemons in the fridge will keep them fresh. But if you don't store them properly, they lose their juice and turn hard even in the cold. So, what's the right way to keep them fresh for about 14 days? Read on to find out. These simple tricks might just be what you need.
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Easy way to keep lemons fresh for a long time
First, apply a very thin layer of any edible oil on the skin of the lemons. Just remember not to use too much oil. This oily layer acts as a barrier and stops the moisture inside the lemon from escaping. This is the first step to keeping your lemons fresh for longer.
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Keep in an airtight container
After you've coated the lemons with oil, place them inside a clean and completely dry airtight container. This simple step ensures the lemons don't come in direct contact with air, which helps maintain their freshness. This small habit can make a big difference.
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Store correctly in the fridge
Now, just shut the lid of the airtight container and place it in your fridge. The combination of the cool temperature and the sealed box reduces air contact, keeping the lemons fresh for a much longer time. This also helps prevent any fungus from growing on them.
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What's the benefit of this method?
There are many benefits to storing lemons this way. First off, your lemons will stay fresh and full of juice for at least 14 days. Their skin won't get all wrinkly so fast either. This means you don't have to keep buying lemons every few days, which saves you money and also stops food from going to waste.
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Keep these things in mind while storing
Here are a few more things to keep in mind when you store lemons:
- Always start by buying fresh, good-quality lemons.
- If any lemon is spoiled or you've cut one, keep it separate from the fresh ones.
- Make sure no moisture builds up inside the container where you're storing them.
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