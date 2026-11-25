Discover 5 famous street foods in Varanasi that every food lover must try, from crispy kachori sabzi to tangy Banarasi chaat. Explore the city's iconic flavours and delicious local food traditions.

Varanasi, also known as Banaras, is famous worldwide not only for its ancient temples, Ganga ghats, and religious beliefs but also for its amazing food culture. When you roam its narrow lanes, you will find something special at every turn. Its taste will linger in your memory for a long time.

Street food of Banaras

People in Banaras start their day with piping hot kachori-sabzi and jalebi. As evening falls, the aroma of Banarasi chaat, tomato chaat, and sweets like malaiyo spreads everywhere. The street food of Banaras is an essential part of its culture and tradition. You can see a wonderful blend of local spices, flavours, and traditional cooking methods in the food here.

1. Banarasi Kachori-Sabzi

They say a morning in Banaras is incomplete without kachori-sabzi. The kachori here is slightly different from normal kachoris. It is prepared with a spicy filling. It is served alongside a spicy potato curry.

2. Banarasi Tomato Chaat

If you love spicy and tangy food, you must definitely taste the tomato chaat in Banaras. It is made using boiled and mashed tomatoes, potatoes, spices, and desi ghee. It is topped with crispy namkeen, coriander leaves, and different chutneys.

3. Banarasi Chooda Matar

Chooda matar also holds a prime spot among the special delicacies of Banaras. Made using flattened rice (poha) and green peas, this dish is known for its unique taste. It is prepared by adding spices and other ingredients. People especially love it during the winter season.

4. Banarasi Launglata

Sweet lovers must absolutely try Banaras's launglata. A maida layer is stuffed with a khoya and dry fruits filling. Then it is deep-fried in oil and dipped in sugar syrup. The edges are sealed with a clove (laung), giving this sweet its distinct taste and identity.

5. Banarasi Golgappa

The taste of golgappas available in the lanes of Banaras is also different. Here you will find golgappas served with sour, sweet, and spicy water. They are stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, chickpeas, and spices. Some shops also offer different flavoured water options. It is the best street food for those who love a spicy and tangy taste.