Lucky Bamboo Turning Yellow? 7 Easy Gardening Tips To Keep It Green And Healthy
Lucky bamboo is a popular indoor plant believed to attract good fortune. Follow these seven simple gardening tips to prevent yellow leaves and keep your plant green and healthy.
Choose the right spot for your lucky bamboo
Lucky bamboo thrives in bright, indirect light and makes an attractive addition to indoor spaces. Keep it near a well-lit window where it receives filtered sunlight. Avoid exposing the plant to harsh direct sunlight, as it can scorch the leaves and cause discolouration.
Use clean and filtered water
Water quality plays an important role in keeping lucky bamboo healthy. Filtered, distilled or purified water is preferable because chemicals in regular tap water can affect the plant. If you use tap water, letting it stand uncovered for about 24 hours can help chlorine dissipate.
Change the water regularly
Lucky bamboo grown in water needs regular attention to prevent bacterial and algae buildup. Change the water every 7–10 days and clean the container before refilling it. Keep the roots submerged while avoiding unnecessarily high water levels around the stalks.
Avoid overwatering your soil-grown plant
Lucky bamboo can grow in soil as well as water, provided its basic requirements are met. Choose a well-draining potting mix and a container with drainage holes. Water when the upper layer of soil begins to dry, as waterlogged soil can damage the roots.
Be careful with fertilisers
Lucky bamboo does not require frequent feeding to maintain its green appearance. Use a mild, diluted liquid fertiliser sparingly during its growing period. Excess fertiliser can cause yellowing leaves, brown tips and other signs of stress.
Prune yellow and damaged leaves
Regular pruning helps maintain the plant's neat appearance and removes unhealthy growth. Use clean scissors to trim yellow, dry or damaged leaves. Avoid cutting healthy main stalks unnecessarily, as they are important to the plant's structure.
Maintain a comfortable indoor temperature
Lucky bamboo prefers warm indoor conditions and generally grows well in temperatures between 18°C and 30°C. Keep it away from air conditioners, heaters and cold drafts that can cause sudden temperature changes. A stable indoor environment, along with proper light and water, helps the plant remain healthy.
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