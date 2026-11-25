The simple ingredient that can give your homemade dosas an extra crunch is rice flour. Commonly used in Indian snacks and savoury preparations to create crisp textures, rice flour can help make dosas thinner and crunchier. Adding a little to your regular batter also helps achieve a lovely golden finish when cooked properly on a hot tawa.

How to use it: Take 1 to 2 tablespoons of rice flour and mix it with a little water to make a smooth, lump-free paste. Add this mixture to approximately 2 cups of dosa batter and combine thoroughly. Adjust the consistency with a little water if required. The batter should be easy to pour and spread.

Heat your dosa tawa, lightly grease it if necessary and pour a ladleful of batter. Spread it into a thin circle and cook on medium heat. Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges and allow the dosa to turn golden brown before removing it.