Goa Travel Guide: Mandrem To Chorao - 5 Scenic Places to Visit Before This Year Ends
Planning a Goa getaway before the year ends? Explore five beautiful destinations, from peaceful beaches and scenic islands to historic forts and colourful streets, for a memorable holiday.
5 Beautiful Places to Visit in Goa
Goa isn't just about overcrowded beaches, Night life or busy streets. With picturesque islands, deserted stretches of sand, vibrant streets, and stunning vistas, there are many beautiful places in Goa that are definitely worth visiting before this year ends.
November and December happen to be some of the best times to take a Goa trip, making it a great opportunity to explore outdoors and go for a short break. Here are some beautiful places which will surely make it to your travel list this time around.
1. Mandrem Beach
This is one beach where you can escape the crowd and still enjoy Goa. The long stretch of sand, palms, and peace will make Mandrem Beach perfect for some serious relaxation and photography sessions.
2. Divar Island
There's a lot of greenery with picturesque views of the island, quiet roads through villages, green fields, and old house. You will never regret the ferry ride to Divar Island.
3. Cabo de Rama Fort
This is one of the forts found in South Goa, which is famous due to its elevated position and view of the Arabian Sea. Cabo de Rama an interesting location because of its fort ruins, rock formation and open view of the ocean.
4. Chorao Island
The best destination for nature lovers would be Chorao Island. It offers Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary. With the unique mangroves and other natural formations at the place, this becomes a good retreat away from a conventional beach holiday. Early mornings would make a better time to explore the destination.
5. Fontainhas
Fontainhas in Panaji, is an ideal place for people who enjoy colorful building structures and street photography. It has narrow lanes, colorful building give a perfect scene for street photography.
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