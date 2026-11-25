Goa isn't just about overcrowded beaches, Night life or busy streets. With picturesque islands, deserted stretches of sand, vibrant streets, and stunning vistas, there are many beautiful places in Goa that are definitely worth visiting before this year ends.

November and December happen to be some of the best times to take a Goa trip, making it a great opportunity to explore outdoors and go for a short break. Here are some beautiful places which will surely make it to your travel list this time around.