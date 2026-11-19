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Where Does The Sun Rise First In India? This State And Village See Daylight Before Others
Ever wondered where the sun rises first in India? Discover Dong village in Arunachal Pradesh, the country's easternmost sunrise destination, and why it gets the first glimpse of morning light.
The village that catches the first sun rays
As the first light of the sun falls on the ground in this village, it becomes very bright. Many tourists get up very early (midnight) and go on hikes to view this sight. The view of the sun rising is stunning! Let’s find out more about this village.
A rare village
Dong Valley village, located on the banks of Lohit River in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh is known for being the first place in India to view the sunrise. Very far away, this small village, near the China-Myanmar border, is very close to the town Walong. Dong Valley became known as the first place in India to view sunrise in 1999. It is very famous across the world, especially on 1st January 2000, as many local and international tourists visited here to witness the first rays of the century.
The sunrise view from this village is very adventurous. In order to witness the sun rays falling on the earth, most tourists begin their hike from 2.30 or 3.00 am. They go through dense forests and hilly terrain in order to reach the viewing spot at the top of the hill.
Depending on the season, the sun rises between 4.00 am to 4.30 am. The valleys and snowy mountains in this place are very pretty, glowing with golden light long before the rest of the country wakens.
Other wonders to see here
In addition to the sunrise, there are many things to see in this area.
Walong: This is a beautiful historical village located 7km away from Dong Valley. There are memorials here from the 1962 India-China war.
Kibithu: This is the eastern most border village in India. It is very fascinating to learn about life on the border, and has beautiful scenery.
Lohit River: The river flowing through this valley looks very beautiful in the winter, as does the pine forests surrounding it.
Culture of Meyor tribe: You can learn a lot about the culture and lifestyle of the local Meyor tribe.
Sunrise Festival
In order to highlight how special the sunrise in Dong Valley is, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh hold a special Sunrise Festival between 29th December and 1st January. Special sunrise guided tours, local dancing, traditional food and craft exhibitions are all great highlights of this festival.
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