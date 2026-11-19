Dong Valley village, located on the banks of Lohit River in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh is known for being the first place in India to view the sunrise. Very far away, this small village, near the China-Myanmar border, is very close to the town Walong. Dong Valley became known as the first place in India to view sunrise in 1999. It is very famous across the world, especially on 1st January 2000, as many local and international tourists visited here to witness the first rays of the century.

The sunrise view from this village is very adventurous. In order to witness the sun rays falling on the earth, most tourists begin their hike from 2.30 or 3.00 am. They go through dense forests and hilly terrain in order to reach the viewing spot at the top of the hill.

Depending on the season, the sun rises between 4.00 am to 4.30 am. The valleys and snowy mountains in this place are very pretty, glowing with golden light long before the rest of the country wakens.