A teen died after a speeding Toyota Innova hit him on Kuwadva Road in Rajkot while he headed out for a photoshoot. He suffered a severe head haemorrhage and was shifted from a civil hospital to a private hospital where he died during treatment.

In a tragic incident from Gujarat, 17-year-old boy died after a speeding Toyota Innova hit him while he was walking along a road in Rajkot on November 22. The teenager, identified as Bhavin Chauhan, suffered a serious head injury and died during treatment on November 23. The driver allegedly fled without stopping, and police are using CCTV footage to trace the vehicle and its driver.

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Teen was on his way to a photoshoot

According to a complaint filed by his father, Dharmendra Mansing Chauhan, Bhavin left home around 6.45 am on November 22 with his friends for a photoshoot.

At around 7 am, while walking along Kuwadva Road near Oscar Villa, he was hit from behind by a speeding Toyota Innova. The vehicle, bearing registration number GJ 11 S 8010, allegedly struck him while he was crossing the road.

The driver did not stop to help the injured teenager and fled the scene.

Boy suffered serious head injuries

After the accident, Bhavin suffered severe injuries, including a haemorrhage at the back of his head. When his father called his phone, an employee of the 108 ambulance service answered and informed him about the accident. The ambulance staff also shared the registration number of the vehicle involved.

Bhavin was initially taken to a civil hospital and later shifted to a private hospital on Kuwadva Road for further treatment. However, he died on the evening of November 23 after battling for his life for two days.

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Police scan CCTV footage to trace driver

Following the teenager's death, his father lodged a complaint with Rajkot's B-Division police.

Police Inspector GR Chauhan, as quoted by India Today, said investigators were examining CCTV footage collected from different locations to identify and trace the driver who fled after the accident. Further investigation into the hit-and-run case is underway.