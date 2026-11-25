How Do Worms Get Inside Fruits? Here's How Insects Lay Eggs Inside Them
Insects: Many fruits look perfect on the outside. But when you cut them to eat, worms are crawling inside. How do these worms get inside the fruit in the first place?
How did worms get into the fruit?
We handpick shiny, flawless fruits from the market and bring them home. But when we excitedly cut them open, seeing worms inside is gross. How do worms get inside a fruit that looks perfectly fine on the outside? Without a single wound or hole, how do these pests appear? Do you know the reason behind this?
Insect attack..
Worms don't enter the fruit after it ripens on the tree. The whole story starts when the fruit is just a tiny bud or unripe. A special type of fly called 'fruit flies' lands on tender fruits, pierces the skin with a needle-like organ, and lays eggs inside. At that time, the hole is so small it is invisible to our eyes.
2. The fruit skin heals the wound
Just like our skin heals a small wound over a few days without leaving a scar, the fruit on the tree does the same. As the fruit grows, its tissue develops and completely covers the microscopic hole made by the insect. So, after the fruit fully ripens, you won't see any hole or sign of a worm entering from the outside.
Larvae growing by eating the pulp inside
Safely inside the fruit, the insect eggs hatch into tiny worms after a few days. Safe from the outside environment, they grow gradually by eating the sweet pulp inside the fruit as food. They stay inside until we cut the fruit with a knife, and then they come out.
4. Entry through the stem Sometimes, insects enter and lay eggs through microscopic natural pores on fruits or small cracks near the stem where the fruit attaches to the tree.
So, no matter how beautiful and flawless a fruit looks on the outside.. if it falls prey to insects during its bud stage, worms forming inside is very natural. That's why when buying fruits, it is always safer to choose slightly firm ones instead of very soft ones, and eat them only after cutting.
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