We handpick shiny, flawless fruits from the market and bring them home. But when we excitedly cut them open, seeing worms inside is gross. How do worms get inside a fruit that looks perfectly fine on the outside? Without a single wound or hole, how do these pests appear? Do you know the reason behind this?

Insect attack..

Worms don't enter the fruit after it ripens on the tree. The whole story starts when the fruit is just a tiny bud or unripe. A special type of fly called 'fruit flies' lands on tender fruits, pierces the skin with a needle-like organ, and lays eggs inside. At that time, the hole is so small it is invisible to our eyes.

2. The fruit skin heals the wound

Just like our skin heals a small wound over a few days without leaving a scar, the fruit on the tree does the same. As the fruit grows, its tissue develops and completely covers the microscopic hole made by the insect. So, after the fruit fully ripens, you won't see any hole or sign of a worm entering from the outside.