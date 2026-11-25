Soft And Fluffy Garlic Naan Recipe: Make Restaurant-Style Naan At Home Easily
Love restaurant-style garlic naan? You can recreate its soft texture, buttery flavour and delicious garlic topping at home. Follow these simple cooking tips to make perfect garlic naan easily.
Knead the dough soft
First, you must prepare the dough with maida, curd, salt, and a little oil. You can also use yeast if you want. You should mix the dough well until it becomes soft. The dough should not be too hard. If it is a little soft and slightly sticky, the naan will come out soft.
Prepare garlic butter beforehand
For the garlic butter, you need to melt a little butter and mix in finely chopped garlic and some coriander. If you use fresh garlic, the naan gets a great aroma and taste. You must keep this garlic butter ready to apply on top immediately after roasting the naan.
Let the dough rest
You should not make naan immediately after mixing the dough. You must cover the dough and let it rest for at least one to two hours. Doing this makes the dough light and soft. Rolling the naan becomes easy. Also, this resting time is very useful for getting the naan soft inside and a good texture outside.
Roll the naan in the right shape
You should take small portions of the rested dough and roll them into an oval shape. After that, sprinkle finely chopped or mashed garlic on one side and press it slightly with your hand. Doing this helps the garlic stick well to the naan. If you keep it slightly thick instead of rolling it too thin, the naan stays soft.
Cook on a hot tawa
You must heat the tawa well beforehand. Then, place the naan on the tawa and cook one side. Next, flip it and cook the other side. If you see golden brown spots and slight charring on the naan, it tastes great. Getting burnt spots like it was cooked in a tandoor gives the naan a restaurant-style flavour.
Apply garlic butter at the end
As soon as you take the naan off the tawa, you must generously apply the prepared garlic butter on top. If you apply butter while the naan is hot, it absorbs well inside and becomes tastier. The garlic naan gets even more delicious with the aroma of garlic and butter.
If you follow these small tips, you can make soft and tasty garlic naan on a tawa at home. If you serve it hot with paneer butter masala, chicken curry, or mutton curry, you can enjoy restaurant-style food at home.
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