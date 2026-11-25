As soon as you take the naan off the tawa, you must generously apply the prepared garlic butter on top. If you apply butter while the naan is hot, it absorbs well inside and becomes tastier. The garlic naan gets even more delicious with the aroma of garlic and butter.

If you follow these small tips, you can make soft and tasty garlic naan on a tawa at home. If you serve it hot with paneer butter masala, chicken curry, or mutton curry, you can enjoy restaurant-style food at home.