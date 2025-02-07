Valentine's Day: 7 books that every couple must read for a healthy relationship

Valentine's Day is here and Relationships are pretty cool yet complex. To get an expert solutions, lets have a look at the 7 books that every couple must read for a healthy relationship

Book reading is one of the most underrated hobbies. In the digital world where everything is digitalized, even books are also available on digital screens. Isn't it surprising and scary at the same time that our whole world is packed in a small device called 'Phone'? Phones were supposed to create communication between people. But now, everything is possible with a phone where we can access things from overseas just by sitting at our home. In these busy and scary times, book reading is a sort of relief for our busy minds to unwind in peace.

Now that Valentine's week is here already. There are a few books that everyone must learn to have a healthy relationship. By healthy relationship, there are many definitions to it. But if you are peaceful in your relationship, consider that you are in a healthy relationship. There are a lot of things that we are not aware of in any aspect. As the complex subject of relationships, we need expert guidance to improve ourselves and stay in a healthy relationship. Here are the 7 best books to read if you want a healthy relationship.

7 books that every couple must read for a healthy relationship:

1. Attached by Amir Levine and Rachel Heller:

Knowing your partner is important in a relationship, but there is something more important than this. You need to know about yourself first in order to know your partner. You must read this book, 'Attachment,' to understand your attachment style and how you connect with people. This might help you understand well about you and your type of preferences.

2. Fight Right by Julie Schwartz Gottman, John Gottman:

This book is a game changer in many relationships, and that is exactly why this book is a bestseller. If you have frequent disagreements and conflicts in your relationships, this book will help you to convert those fights into connection by which you will get closer to your partner and also know each other better.

3. It’s Not You by Ramani Durvasula:

Sometimes we notice ourselves being too different from the version we usually are. Is this you? Maybe or maybe not. To understand more about yourself and how you react to things and how you expect things to be around you is all in one in this book. It is very important to heal yourself first before getting into a relationship, as it requires efforts and time to cultivate.

4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks

This book helps you to understand the dos and don'ts while you try to know a person. There is a certain set of rules and regulations that will help you know a person better without making them uncomfortable. Too many questions and too much attention can be a turn-off at times. So, to avoid those situations, read this book for a better way.

5. We Over Me by Khadeen Ellis and Devale Ellis

If you think considering your partner's needs over yours is toxicity. You must read this book to find a middle ground. It's not always necessary to hurt yourself, but when you prioritize WE over ME, a lot of things will change, and this change will bring love to you in the purest form.

6. It’s Called a Breakup Because It’s Broken by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola-Behrendt

As much as staying in a relationship, moving on from a relationship when it's broken is also important. If you can't move on, you won't be able to see the great things ahead of this phase. If you are trying to move on from that one ex to go forward in your life. This book is for you. This is a perfect guide that will help you move on from your ex in the most satisfying way.

7. Us by Terrence Real

Many relationships were saved by this book, 'US.'. It's just a simple thought shift that will help you alter your life in a second. This book shapes your thoughts in a way that a simple change in your thought process can bring major changes to your relationship.

