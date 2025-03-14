TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the DMK government’s fifth budget, reaffirming its two-language policy. Despite the Centre withholding ₹2,152 crore for rejecting NEP, the state allocated its own funds for government schools, ensuring teacher salaries, student welfare, and infrastructure development continue unaffected.

ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday presented the fifth budget of the DMK government. Amidst the row over the implementation of the National Education Policy and the implementation of a third language, the state government announced that it would use its funds for government schools.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in his budget speech, made the announcement saying the State Government has allocated funds, including salaries of teachers, from its resources to ensure that the education of Government school students remains unaffected, even in the slightest way.

Minister Thangam Thennarasu also mentioned that the Government is very strong in the two-language policy despite the challenging situation.

"Under the 'Samagra Shiksha' scheme, the State Government has been successfully implementing various student welfare schemes for the past seven years," he said

"However, this year the Union Government cheated us by not releasing 2,152 crores to the State for not accepting NEP, which encourages three three-language system. Though the Union Government didn't release the required funds, the State government is allocating its funds for the welfare of government school students for teacher salary and other expenses.

Even in the time of challenging situation after losing 2,000 crores, we stand beside CM on the two language policy," the Finance Minister added. "By unflinchingly following the bilingual policy, Tamil Nadu not only preserved the Tamil culture but also empowered its youth with English proficiency, to rise with strength on the global stage with their unquenchable thirst for knowledge and success," he further added.

The Minister informed that initiatives such as the 'Ennum Ezhuthum Thittam' to ensure foundational literacy, special education for differently-abled children, transport allowances for students from remote areas, salary for teachers, guidance for higher education to shape students' future, art festivals to nurture unique talents, educational tours and infrastructure development, including internet facilities in schools, are in progress. (ANI)

