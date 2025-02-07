Propose Day 2025: 7 most iconic Hollywood Proposal scenes that's timeless; Check HERE

Proposal Day 2025: Hollywood has given us some of the most heartwarming and unforgettable proposals. From grand gestures to intimate moments, these scenes continue to inspire lovers worldwide

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Propose Day 2025: As Propose Day approaches, let's revisit seven of the most iconic proposals in Hollywood that set relationship goals

article_image2

Mr. Darcy’s Rainy Confession – Pride & Prejudice (2005)

In a dramatic downpour, Mr. Darcy professes his love for Elizabeth Bennet despite their differences. His intense, almost awkward declaration is filled with raw emotion, but Elizabeth rejects him due to past misunderstandings. This scene is unforgettable for its tension, passion, and the eventual realization that love transcends pride and prejudice.

article_image3

Harry’s New Year’s Eve Speech – When Harry Met Sally (1989)

As the clock nears midnight on New Year’s Eve, Harry rushes to find Sally and declares his love in a heartfelt speech. He lists all the little things he loves about her, from the way she orders food to how she scrunches her nose. His speech proves that love isn’t about perfection but about truly knowing and appreciating someone, making it an iconic romantic moment

article_image4

Andrew’s Green Card Proposal – The Proposal (2009)

Initially, Margaret (Sandra Bullock) forces her assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) into a fake engagement for a visa. But after spending time together, love blossoms. In the climax, Andrew flips the script and genuinely proposes to Margaret, saying he wants to marry her not because he has to, but because he truly loves her. It’s a rom-com classic full of charm and sincerity.

article_image5

Big’s Redemption – Sex and the City (2008)

After leaving Carrie at the altar, Mr. Big redeems himself with a simple yet deeply meaningful proposal. Instead of a ring, he gets down on one knee and slips a blue Manolo Blahnik shoe onto Carrie’s foot, symbolizing their unique love story. It’s a grand yet intimate moment, proving that love isn’t about extravagance but about understanding each other.

article_image6

The Notebook’s Rain Kiss – The Notebook (2004)

Noah and Allie’s passionate rain-soaked reunion isn't a traditional proposal, but it seals their fate. After years of separation, Noah reveals he wrote 365 letters to her, proving his unwavering love. As they kiss in the pouring rain, it’s a moment of pure emotion, rekindling their romance and solidifying their commitment, making it one of Hollywood’s most beloved love scenes

article_image7

Will’s Eiffel Tower Proposal – Me Before You (2016)

In this heartbreaking romance, Will, a paralyzed man, ultimately chooses euthanasia. However, before his passing, he leaves Louisa a letter in which he tells her how much he loves her and expresses his wish that he could have proposed to her properly under the Eiffel Tower. This bittersweet moment leaves audiences in tears, showing that love is eternal, even in loss

article_image8

Tom’s Dream Proposal – 500 Days of Summer (2009)

Tom, a hopeless romantic, imagines a dreamy, old-fashioned proposal to Summer. However, reality takes a different turn as their relationship crumbles. The contrast between expectation and reality makes this moment deeply relatable, capturing the pain of unrequited love. While it’s not a happy proposal, it’s a poignant reminder that love isn’t always what we expect

