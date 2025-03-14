Varun Chakravarthy: Did you know this hardcore Vijay fan once acted in a film for just Rs 1400 per day?

Varun Chakravarthy, the spin maestro of the Indian cricket team from Tamil Nadu, has also showcased his talent on the big screen. Let's explore his journey in films.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Varun Chakravarthy acted in Tamil Movie : The Indian cricket team recently clinched the Champions Trophy, marking a historic victory. While MS Dhoni's squad last lifted the trophy in 2013, Rohit Sharma's team ended the 12-year wait, setting a new record. A key force behind this triumph was Tamil Nadu’s own Varun Chakravarthy, who played a pivotal role in India's success with his mesmerizing spin, leaving opposition batters bewildered. Now, Varun is gearing up for the upcoming IPL season, where he will represent the Kolkata Knight Riders.

article_image2

Varun Chakravarthy in Jeeva Movie

Varun Chakravarthy is widely recognized as a cricketer, but few know about his stint in acting. In 2014, he appeared in the cricket-themed film Jeeva, directed by Suseenthiran, where he played the role of a cricketer. For his performance, Varun earned Rs 1,400 per day.

Also read: India lifts 3rd Champions Trophy title: Jay Shah handing trophy to Rohit Sharma dubbed moment of day (WATCH)


article_image3

Varun Chakravarthy Vijay Tattoo

Varun Chakravarthy has only acted in one film, Jeeva, but his passion for cinema matches his love for cricket. A die-hard fan of Thalapathy Vijay, Varun took his admiration to the next level by getting a tattoo of Vijay’s Thalaivaa movie poster on his body. Impressed by his dedication, Vijay personally called him in 2020, congratulating him on his cricketing success. Varun later shared a photo of himself striking a pose in Master style, paying tribute to his idol.

article_image4

Varun Chakravarthy with Vijay

Varun Chakravarthy has also appeared as a special guest on Vijay TV shows. In 2023, he featured in the fourth season of the popular reality show Cook with Comali. He was accompanied by his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate, Venkatesh Iyer. During his appearance, Varun expressed his love for the show, revealing that he is a huge fan of Cook with Comali.

Also read: India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing dandiya with stumps wins hearts

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mitchell Starc hails THIS Indian player as 'mr.fixit' after India's Champions Trophy triumph HRD

Mitchell Starc hails THIS Indian player as 'mr.fixit' after India's Champions Trophy triumph

IPL 2025: Axar Patel succeeds Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain for the new season (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Axar Patel succeeds Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain for the new season (WATCH)

Ponting says Rohit-Kohli led India to Champions Trophy glory, but all-rounders were game changers snt

Ponting says Rohit-Kohli led India to Champions Trophy glory, but all-rounders were game changers

Axar Patel: Underrated all-round hero for India in successive ICC white-ball title wins HRD

Axar Patel: Underrated all-round hero for India in successive ICC white-ball title wins

Mark Wood to be out of action for four months with knee injury; likely to regain fitness by end of July HRD

Mark Wood to be out of action for four months with knee injury; likely to regain fitness by end of July

Recent Stories

'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men ddr

'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men

Delicious Mutton Biryani Recipe for Ramadan Iftar Celebrations snt

Ramadan special Mutton Dum Biryani: Easy and delicious recipe

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside MEG

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation dmn

TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH) snt

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Protesters FLOOD Trump Tower, Demands Release of Mahmoud Khalil | Asianet Newsable

Protesters FLOOD Trump Tower, Demands Release of Mahmoud Khalil | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CM Yogi Join Holi Celebrations at Gorakhanath Temple, Sings ‘Phag’ Songs | Asianet Newsable

CM Yogi Join Holi Celebrations at Gorakhanath Temple, Sings ‘Phag’ Songs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Dance and Music': People Celebrate Holi in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh | Asianet Newsable

‘Dance and Music': People Celebrate Holi in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Priests Perform 'Rudrabhishek' of Mahakaal in Ujjain on Occasion of Hol | Asianet Newsable

Priests Perform 'Rudrabhishek' of Mahakaal in Ujjain on Occasion of Hol | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | What are Putin's Top Conditions for Ceasefire as He Raises 'Serious' Questions?

World Pulse | What are Putin's Top Conditions for Ceasefire as He Raises 'Serious' Questions?

Video Icon