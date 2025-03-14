Varun Chakravarthy: Did you know this hardcore Vijay fan once acted in a film for just Rs 1400 per day?

Read Full Gallery

Varun Chakravarthy, the spin maestro of the Indian cricket team from Tamil Nadu, has also showcased his talent on the big screen. Let's explore his journey in films.

Varun Chakravarthy acted in Tamil Movie : The Indian cricket team recently clinched the Champions Trophy, marking a historic victory. While MS Dhoni's squad last lifted the trophy in 2013, Rohit Sharma's team ended the 12-year wait, setting a new record. A key force behind this triumph was Tamil Nadu’s own Varun Chakravarthy, who played a pivotal role in India's success with his mesmerizing spin, leaving opposition batters bewildered. Now, Varun is gearing up for the upcoming IPL season, where he will represent the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Varun Chakravarthy in Jeeva Movie

Varun Chakravarthy is widely recognized as a cricketer, but few know about his stint in acting. In 2014, he appeared in the cricket-themed film Jeeva, directed by Suseenthiran, where he played the role of a cricketer. For his performance, Varun earned Rs 1,400 per day. Also read: India lifts 3rd Champions Trophy title: Jay Shah handing trophy to Rohit Sharma dubbed moment of day (WATCH)

Varun Chakravarthy Vijay Tattoo

Varun Chakravarthy has only acted in one film, Jeeva, but his passion for cinema matches his love for cricket. A die-hard fan of Thalapathy Vijay, Varun took his admiration to the next level by getting a tattoo of Vijay’s Thalaivaa movie poster on his body. Impressed by his dedication, Vijay personally called him in 2020, congratulating him on his cricketing success. Varun later shared a photo of himself striking a pose in Master style, paying tribute to his idol.

Varun Chakravarthy with Vijay

Varun Chakravarthy has also appeared as a special guest on Vijay TV shows. In 2023, he featured in the fourth season of the popular reality show Cook with Comali. He was accompanied by his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate, Venkatesh Iyer. During his appearance, Varun expressed his love for the show, revealing that he is a huge fan of Cook with Comali. Also read: India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing dandiya with stumps wins hearts

Latest Videos