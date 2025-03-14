"Don't remove my body": Award-winning Maharashtra farmer kills self over govt neglect to irrigation issues

Kailash Arjun Nagare, a 43-year-old award-winning farmer, died by suicide over the government's inaction on irrigation water demands, sparking widespread protests in Maharashtra.

Buldhana: 43-year-old farmer Kailash Arjun Nagare, a recipient of Maharashtra's 2020 Young Farmer Award, tragically took his own life by consuming poison on Holi. His body was discovered in his field in Shivni Armal village on Thursday morning. Nagare had been tirelessly advocating for irrigation water for 14 villages from the Khadakpurna reservoir, even staging a 10-day hunger strike last year. Despite his efforts, the government's inaction left him feeling disheartened and ignored.

A three-page long suicide note was found on Nagare's pocket, which expressed his frustration, stating, "The administration is ignoring farmers' issues. Do not remove my body until our demands are met." Nagare's death sparked widespread unrest in the village, with thousands of farmers protesting against the administration. The protesters refused to allow Nagare's body to be taken for post-mortem until the guardian minister or district collector visited the site and provided a concrete assurance.

Nagare's wife, Sushila, emotionally spoke out against the government's negligence, saying, "My husband took this step because of the government's negligence. He fought for farmers' rights, but the administration did nothing." Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the ruling Mahayuti government and CM Devendra Fadnavis, stating, "This government is busy playing Hindu-Muslim politics while ignoring real farmer issues."

Ravikant Tupkar, leader of Buldhana's Kranti Kisan Sangathan, condemned the government's policies, saying, "This is not suicide but a murder due to government policies. Instead of supporting farmers, the government is pushing them towards death." Nagare is survived by his father, wife, and three children. His tragic death highlights the urgent need for the government to address the plight of farmers in Maharashtra.

