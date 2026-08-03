A total solar eclipse is set to occur on August 12, marking the final one for this year. However, the celestial event will not be visible from India, and its timings will stretch from late night into the early hours of August 13.
Mark your calendars. A total solar eclipse is set to take place on August 12, an event that has generated considerable excitement as it is the last one of the year.But before you make any viewing plans, here's the crucial detail: the eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India. Because the event isn't visible from the country, the traditional Sutak Kaal, or period of ritual impurity, will not be applicable for observers here.While millions across the world are waiting to witness the spectacle, Indian sky-gazers will have to rely on virtual streams to catch the action.
Eclipse Timings: A Late-Night Affair
According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the entire event unfolds over a few hours, stretching across two dates. The partial eclipse will begin at 10:02 PM on the night of August 12.The main show — the total eclipse phase — is scheduled to start at 10:59 PM. The eclipse will reach its maximum point, when the sun is most obscured, at 11:45 PM.The phenomenon will continue past midnight. The total eclipse phase will conclude at 12:31 AM on August 13, and the partial eclipse will finally end at 1:28 AM, bringing the celestial event to a close.
A Special Planetary Alignment
Adding to the significance of this particular eclipse is another astronomical occurrence. A special alignment involving six planets is also expected to happen during the solar eclipse, making it an even more noteworthy event for astronomers and enthusiasts.So, while it's a major date on the astronomical calendar, it's one that will play out on screens, not in our skies this time.
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