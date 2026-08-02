3 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Excessive sunlight

Experts say too much sun or not drinking enough water can increase the risk of wrinkles. Of course, ageing is the main reason. Wrinkles can make even a beautiful face look less attractive. If you want to get rid of them, try making this face pack at home. In just a few steps, your face can become flawless and wrinkle-free. Let's find out how to make it.