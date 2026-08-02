Fine Lines and Wrinkles? Experts Reveal 2 Ingredients That Can Improve Skin Texture
Looking to reduce fine lines and wrinkles? Discover two expert-recommended skincare ingredients that may help improve skin texture, boost hydration, and support healthier, younger-looking skin when used consistently.
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Wrinkled Face
Wrinkles are a common part of ageing, but sometimes they appear too early. Your lifestyle, diet, and habits like yoga can help maintain your skin. But beauty experts say that some face packs can also help hide wrinkles for a while. After all, while beauty comes from the heart, everyone wants to look good on the outside too.
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Forget what people say
When you step out, people might point out your wrinkles. But don't you worry about them. A beauty expert says just two simple ingredients can help you. If you use this recommended homemade face pack, you will start seeing results on your face in 15 days.
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Excessive sunlight
Experts say too much sun or not drinking enough water can increase the risk of wrinkles. Of course, ageing is the main reason. Wrinkles can make even a beautiful face look less attractive. If you want to get rid of them, try making this face pack at home. In just a few steps, your face can become flawless and wrinkle-free. Let's find out how to make it.
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Effective solution
According to beauty expert Bharati, these face packs are no less effective than medicines. That's why everyone loves her effective remedies. If you are worried about wrinkles, just make this face pack at home and apply it for 10 days. Bharati says you will start seeing results on your skin after 10 days. Your skin will feel hydrated and soft.
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You can see the results gradually
Your facial wrinkles will start to fade in just ten days. If your wrinkles are mild, you'll see results in one or two weeks. But if you have deep, dark wrinkles, you need to keep applying this face pack. It will take time, but they will disappear gradually. Beauty expert Bharati Taneja tells us how to prepare this face pack.
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Flaxseed and Oats Face Pack
First, boil one spoon of flaxseed in half a cup of water. Then, strain the water. To this, add half a spoon of oats powder, one spoon of curd, half a spoon of honey, and one Vitamin E capsule. Mix it all into a thick paste and leave it on your face for half an hour. Once it's dry, wash it off with water. You will feel your skin become hydrated and glowing.
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