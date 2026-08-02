1 9 Image Credit : ChatGPt

Not all that glitters is gold

When you go to a hotel, you must remember the saying, 'not all that glitters is gold'. The moment you step inside a hotel room, the sparkling white bed cover and the matching bed runner might look very attractive. But before you jump on the bed, you need to be aware of the health risks at every step. If you ignore them, you are guaranteed to face infections and other health issues. Here's all the information on what precautions you should take.