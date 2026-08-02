Think Your Hotel Room Is Clean? These 5 Hidden Germs Might Surprise You
Planning a hotel stay? Learn about the 5 hidden germ hotspots in hotel rooms, including bed runners and TV remotes, plus practical cleanliness tips to help you enjoy a safer, healthier, and more hygienic trip.
Not all that glitters is gold
Did you know?
Door Handles
Many guests touch the handles of the main door, bathroom door, or cupboards every day. This makes them a breeding ground for germs. Therefore, it's a good practice to sanitize your hands immediately after entering the room.
Light and Fan Switches
The first things guests touch upon entering a room are the light switches. If they are not cleaned properly, bacteria and viruses can spread easily. If they look dirty, ask the hotel staff to sanitize them.
TV Remote
The TV remote is one of the items with the most germs in a hotel room. Most guests use it, but there is no guarantee that it is sanitized after every guest checks out.
Coffee Maker or Kettle
Before using the kettle or coffee maker in your hotel room, it's best to wash them well. Unlike cups and glasses, they may not be deep-cleaned every time. Using them without cleaning can lead to health problems.
Bed Runners and Pillows
In hotel rooms, only the white bedsheets are changed after each guest checks out. However, decorative pillows and bed runners are not washed every time. So, be careful when using them and prioritize hygiene.
Soap holders in the bathroom
Most parts of the bathroom and toilet are sanitized. But the places where you keep soap, shampoo, and makeup items can be dirtier than you think. Many guests place their personal items there, so these areas can have a high concentration of germs.
Reminder
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