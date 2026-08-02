4 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Mopping at night is not right for these reasons

If you mop the entire house at night, the wet floor itself can be a problem. Family members might wake up for a glass of water or to use the washroom and could slip. During the day, sunlight helps people see the wet floor and be careful. At night, it's hard to spot. If you spill something like milk, tea, or rice, it's better to clean just that spot instead of the whole house. You can switch on a fan to dry it faster and warn children to stay away.