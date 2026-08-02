Morning or Evening Mopping? Discover Which Time Is Better for a Cleaner Home
Some people mop their house first thing in the morning, while others do it late at night. But what is actually the best time to clean your floors? Knowing this can help you avoid mishaps at home, especially for homemakers.
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The right time to mop the floor
Indian women give top priority to keeping the house clean. For many, the day doesn't start without sweeping and mopping. Homemakers usually finish this chore in the morning. However, for working women in big cities like Bengaluru, there's often no time for morning cleaning. So, many of them end up mopping at night. But which is better: morning or night?
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What's the right time to mop the floor? Morning or night?
The best time to mop is when the house is empty or people are not walking around. This is usually early in the morning for some families, or late at night for others. A freshly mopped floor is wet. If someone walks on it, they'll leave footprints and ruin the clean look. More importantly, wet floors are a slip hazard, especially for senior citizens. So, choose a time with the least movement.
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It's wrong to leave the mop wet overnight
After mopping, some people just leave the mop in a bathroom corner or on the balcony. This is not a good habit. A wet mop retains moisture and can start to smell bad, especially in a closed space like a bathroom. It's best to dry the mop in the sun or in a place with good air circulation after you're done.
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Mopping at night is not right for these reasons
If you mop the entire house at night, the wet floor itself can be a problem. Family members might wake up for a glass of water or to use the washroom and could slip. During the day, sunlight helps people see the wet floor and be careful. At night, it's hard to spot. If you spill something like milk, tea, or rice, it's better to clean just that spot instead of the whole house. You can switch on a fan to dry it faster and warn children to stay away.
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Don't do this work at night!
Mopping the whole house at night isn't a great idea. When you use chemical cleaners, the house needs to be well-ventilated. Otherwise, the smell can linger all night and give you a headache or trigger allergies. During the day, you can open windows and doors for air circulation. But keeping them open at night while you sleep is not safe.
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Don't use a vacuum cleaner at night
Using a vacuum cleaner at night is not a good idea, especially when your family is asleep. In apartments or closely packed houses, the noise can also disturb your neighbours. For small cleaning jobs at night, it's better to use a broom or other quiet alternatives.
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