Summer holidays are here, and the big question is where to take the kids? We've got you covered. Check out our list of the top 5 water parks in Delhi NCR, packed with fun slides, wave pools, and special kids' zones for an unforgettable family day out.

Keeping kids at home during the summer holidays is a real challenge. If you're wondering where to go for some fun and relief from the heat, a water park is the perfect answer. Delhi NCR has some amazing options with slides, wave pools, and kids' zones that everyone in the family will love. Here are 5 of the best spots to cool off and have a blast.

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Worlds of Wonder Water Park, Noida

Worlds of Wonder (WOW) in Noida is a huge favourite with families. You get everything here – from high-speed slides to a lazy river and a massive wave pool. The best part? They have a separate, safe, and fun kids' zone. They also take cleanliness and safety very seriously.

Adventure Island Water Park, Rohini

If you're looking for a great spot right inside Delhi, Adventure Island in Rohini is a solid choice. It has both water rides and dry rides, so the kids will be entertained all day long. It's also considered a budget-friendly option for families.

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Oysters Beach Water Park, Gurugram

Located in Gurugram, Oysters Beach Water Park, also known as Appu Ghar, is super popular during the summer. Thrill-seekers love the Skyfall and Typhoon Tunnel rides, but there are plenty of safe and fun rides for the little ones too. The beach-themed vibe makes it feel extra special.

Fun N Food Village, Kapashera

This one's a classic! Located on the Delhi-Gurugram border, Fun N Food Village is one of the older but most trusted water parks around. It's famous for having the longest lazy river and fun multi-slides that kids just love. It's a great spot for a full-day family picnic.

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Drizzling Land Water & Amusement Park, Ghaziabad

Drizzling Land in Ghaziabad is an affordable and fun-filled water park. It has all the essentials like water slides, a rain dance area, and a wave pool. It’s a complete entertainment package for both kids and adults.