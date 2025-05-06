Goa, Shillong, and more are perfect for a family getaway. Enjoy fewer crowds, stunning views, and luxurious hotels for a memorable summer vacation.

India offers a plethora of destinations perfect for a memorable trip. With summer vacation just around the corner, why not plan something special with your family? We'll highlight four destinations that offer respite from the heat and promise a fantastic trip.

1) Explore Goa

Everyone dreams of visiting Goa. While most tourists prefer visiting between September and February, you can explore Goa on a budget during the summer months. From April to June, the crowds are minimal, making it an ideal time to visit. Enjoy sunrises, sunsets, and cruise parties.

Places to stay in Goa

Taj Holiday Village Resort and Spa, Goa: Known for its luxurious amenities, this resort is perfect for experiencing Goan culture.

ITC Grand Goa, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Goa: Located amidst the beach, this hotel offers a tranquil experience with luxurious amenities and stunning views.

The St. Regis Goa Resort: Situated on Mobor Beach, this resort is known for its premium location and offers a luxurious stay.

2) Visit Shillong in Summer

Located in North East India, Shillong remains cool even during summer. Escape the scorching heat and immerse yourself in the breathtaking scenery. Don't miss the local markets for a unique experience.

Best hotels in Shillong

Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillong: Known for its excellent amenities and comfortable stay, this hotel offers a glimpse into traditional culture.

Courtyard By Marriott Shillong: Equipped with luxurious and modern amenities, this hotel offers delicious traditional and local food.

Ri Kynjai: Located near Umiam Lake, this hotel is famous for its architecture and location.

3) Explore Ladakh in Summer

Ladakh is a dream destination for many. Summer is an ideal time to visit with mild temperatures. Explore Pangong Lake, monasteries, and enjoy the high-altitude adventure.

Best places to stay in Ladakh

The Grand Dragon Ladakh- A 5-star hotel in the heart of Leh, offering luxurious rooms and suites with stunning mountain views.

The Gawaling Ladakh- A premium hotel blending local culture with modern amenities, offering a unique cultural experience.

Nimmu House Ladakh- A heritage boutique hotel providing a luxurious and traditional cultural experience.

4) The Perfect Time to Visit Darjeeling

Located in West Bengal, Darjeeling is a haven of peace and tranquility. Enjoy a ride on the toy train, explore tea gardens, visit Tiger Hills, and discover colonial-era mansions.

Best hotels in Darjeeling

Mayfair Hill Resort Darjeeling: Known for its stunning hill views and heritage attractions, located near major tourist spots.

Ramada By Wyndham Darjeeling Gandhi Road: Enjoy luxurious amenities in this centrally located hotel, offering easy access to various attractions.