Image Credit : Pixabay

Travel Guide: Athens is a treasure trove for history lovers, blending ancient ruins with centuries of culture. Walk in the footsteps of philosophers, gods, and emperors as you explore landmarks that shaped Western civilization. Here are 7 must-see historic sites in the city.

Acropolis of Athens

Crowning the city, the Acropolis houses the Parthenon and other ancient temples. It's a symbol of classical spirit and democracy, offering a profound connection to ancient Greek civilization and spectacular views of Athens.